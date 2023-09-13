by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
Next steps on the city of Winona’s public safety building project are on hold as staff work through Minnesota’s grant agreement process to release the $7.5 million the state allocated towards the project for design costs and land acquisition earlier this year. This project involves creating new police and fire department facilities that would be combined or separate. The city is still in discussions with Winona County officials on the possibility of developing a new police station to house both the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), but county officials have not yet committed to that idea.
In June, BKV, the consulting firm working on the public safety project, provided a preliminary project schedule. According to the plan, the city appears to be behind schedule. In BKV’s prospective timeline, the city would have selected a site or sites for the project and hired BKV in July to do more detailed design work over the late summer and into November.
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said a lot of the timeline for the project going forward depends on when the state dollars can be released and what conditions are in the agreement. “We’re working with the state to release the pre-design money. We're not going to bring something back to [the] council to continue with BKV regarding pre-design because, again, we don't know our timelines or all the regulations and rules for the agreement to release those dollars,” Ubl said.
The state funds typically come with grant agreements that specify how the grant money is to be used. The $7.5 million the city received this year was specifically “to acquire real property for a site and to design a regional public safety center to co-locate police, fire, and other public safety entities.”
Once the city receives the $7.5 million, Ubl said the next steps would involve returning to the City Council to continue the project, provide a staff recommendation on a site or sites for the facility, and then hire BKV to begin pre-design work. Ubl said staff are not currently ready to share a site recommendation for the project.
This summer, BKV shared various options for the proposed public safety facility or facilities to house the WPD and Winona Fire Department (WFD) and potentially other agencies such as the Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) and the WCSO. There was one single-site option costing $45-52 million that would include the WPD, WFD, and WAAS, at the Central Fire Station site. Numerous other options would construct a separate police station and fire-ambulance station which could cost $47-66 million, depending on whether the WCSO is included. Some of these two site options include various makeups of a joint WFD and WAAS station at the Central Fire Station and at the Central School site, with the WPD and WCSO options at the ProBuild site downtown at 165 West Second Street, or options to renovate, expand, or replace the current Law Enforcement Center.
Discussion on the Winona County Board about the county’s potential involvement in the project are still ongoing. County Board member Chris Meyer has said she would be reluctant to invest more in law enforcement facilities after the county’s $28 million jail construction project, saying she’d rather see the county invest in social services. However, at last month’s meeting, county staff presented cost estimates for the maintenance needs at the sheriff’s department’s current headquarters, the Law Enforcement Center (LEC). Those totaled $4.1 million, including $1.8 million to replace the HVAC system, $962,000 for plumbing and electrical upgrades, and $800,000 for a sprinkler system.
Ubl had previously proposed that, assuming the city wins state funding for half of the cost, the county would be responsible for a quarter of the cost of a joint police-sheriff station, or $7-8 million.
The price tag for fixing up the LEC left County Board member Dwayne Voegeli feeling the city’s proposal for a new building was not a bad deal. “It would be foolish not to go for a larger joint facility — if the 50% from the state was possible,” he said.
Still, County Board member Marcia Ward was skeptical. The city is seeking more total funding for this project than any other city has received for a public safety project in recent history. “It all comes down to the money,” she said.
Ubl has not asked the county to give the city a definitive answer yet, but he said there are upcoming deadlines. “We don't have a definitive timeline but … once we work through with the state on the allocation of those dollars there would be some deadlines that we would need to meet because of that grant agreement,” Ubl said. “… Once we get that from the state, we'll share that with the county and then that will trigger some action from both the council and the County Board if they want to continue doing this project.”
Winona County Administrator Maureen Holte said that Ubl asked the county to give the city an answer by “early to mid-fall.” The County Board tentatively agreed this Tuesday to form a task force to fast-track discussions and make a recommendation to the board.
Ubl suggested that while the city will eventually need an answer from the county about its desire to build a joint police and sheriff’s building, some pre-design work on a police station can still be done prior to getting that answer. As an example, Ubl pointed out that one of BKV’s site options included a standalone police station at the ProBuild site that could be expanded later to include the sheriff’s department. “We don't necessarily have to wait for the county to be 100% in, in order for us to do some pre-design work. Obviously, there will come a time and place where we can't continue to do pre-design work or design work without a definitive response from the county,” Ubl said.
The city of Winona has requested an additional $13.5 million from the state in 2024. Ubl said the city would like to have some pre-design work done to hone in on more definitive costs for the project, but noted that BKV’s preliminary work has provided adequate numbers to proceed with planning and state bonding requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.