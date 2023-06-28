What's pickleball's secret sauce

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Since Jen Brusco moved back to her hometown of Winona from California, playing pickleball has been a way for her to spend time with her sister here. “It’s been amazing just to reconnect with her and be back and playing,” she said. “We’re playing tournaments and traveling around the country now …”
Brusco is among the many people who have discovered a passion for pickleball as the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years on a local and national level. Several local players said the sport has become more widespread in the area.
Pickleball was created in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, which is a ferry ride away from Seattle. In 2022, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill naming pickleball as Washington’s official state sport.
Locally, Winonans play pickleball at the Winona Family YMCA, the Winona Tennis Center, and several public courts, including at Lake Park, Sobieski Park, Valley Oaks, and the East Recreation Center.
There is a sense of community fostered by playing the sport, a number of players said. When Brusco started playing pickleball at the Winona Tennis Center, she ran into some friends from high school and connected with new people. “… Being new to town, all of a sudden, I had 10 to 20 new friends,” she said, adding, “It opened up my world, being new in Winona.”
Brusco ultimately trained to become an instructor. As an instructor, part of her teaching has been facilitating clinics at the Winona Tennis Center and Winona Family YMCA.
John Broadwater, who has been playing pickleball for about seven years, shared that sense of camaraderie. “You get to know people that play,” he said while playing at the Y.
Socializing is an enjoyable part of the sport, several players said. “It’s so social and fun that if you don’t know how to score, or if you don’t know a rule, everybody on the court is so helpful,” Brusco said. “It just makes it such an easy place to be and learn and still have a great time.”
For some families, playing pickleball is a way to connect, Brusco said. She has noticed couples who used to play other sports separately now play pickleball together. “It’s bringing families together,” she said. Parents and children also play together, she said. “And that’s just incredible, to see the kids and the parents learning a sport all at the same time,” she said.
Several players said the sport is relatively easy to learn, compared to other sports. In one instance, Brusco observed beginning players quickly progress from struggling to hit the ball back and forth a few times to being able to volley back and forth 20 to 30 times consistently. “It’s so enjoyable to see people progressing,” she said.
“I think that’s pleasing … to see if the person continues to play, in two, three, four months, how much better that person has become,” Winona Tennis Center Director of Operations Dan Hampton said. He added that he has observed many people who start to play the sport continue playing it on a long-term basis. “That is so unlike most sports,” he said.
Playing pickleball is a way to get some exercise in, Brusco said. “You can play as light as you want or you can play as hard as you want, so … it’s a pretty low impact sport for exercise,” Brusco said.
“You can play at any age, of course, but it’s something that seniors can keep up with,” Broadwater said. He later added, “It’s physically challenging. You still have to exert yourself. But it’s a smaller court compared to tennis and other things, so you’re not running quite as far.”
Pickleball presents opportunities to strategize. Ashley Bergemann, who has been playing the sport for about three years, said, “You have to think about where you’re standing, where you place the ball, how you’re going to serve.” After playing for about 12 to 13 years, Wayne Theye said some strategies he keeps in mind are making sure his serves land in and he puts spin on the ball. He also enjoys ensuring that players work as a team, not as individuals. “Having a sense of empathy for each other, understanding each other as a team … I think that’s really important,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.