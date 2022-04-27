by CESAR SALAZAR
With the Winona City Council considering building a joint police-fire station in the future, the question remains as to what the city will do with the current Winona Fire Department (WFD) property and land.
For the past 15 years, the city had planned to renovate the current Central Fire Station, as it had exceeded its service years and required an update to meet the city’s current needs, according to WFD Fire Chief Curt Bittle. Over a decade ago, the city purchased three residential properties surrounding the fire station as part of a project to renovate the station. The plans to renovate have yet to come to fruition, and the three properties have been solely used as a gravel parking lot for over a decade.
“The typical life expectancy of a fire station is about 50 years, and we’re well into that with this being constructed in 1957,” Bittle said in an interview. “The way this station was designed back in the 1950s, it was basically to accommodate 9 or 10, 24-hour a day firefighters and administration with equipment that was much more different than what we currently have.”
Starting in 2006, the city purchased and demolished three residential properties adjacent to the fire station as part of the renovation project. The total cost of purchasing and demolishing the three properties was over $536,000, with the intent to renovate and expand in the future.
“My understanding is that some renovations were done within the building, but certainly not to the level that is needed today,” City Manager Chad Ubl said in an interview. “It came down to finances. Strictly, funds were not available to do major renovations in that area.”
Ubl explained that the 2008 financial crisis and the city’s recovery should be taken into consideration as to why the project fell through. “A purchase in August of 2006, a purchase in October of 2007, and a purchase in June of 2008 were right ahead of the recession,” Ubl said. “It took years for the city to, in a sense, rebound from that recession as well.”
The demolished properties remained sitting, with only gravel added so it could be used as a parking lot. As years went on, the property continued to remain undeveloped until last summer, the city began talks of constructing a joint police-fire safety center, according to Bittle.
If the city decides to pursue building the joint police-fire station, the city could possibly use the Central Fire Station property as new housing development, according to Ubl. “If a new fire station were built somewhere else, staff would recommend to the council that those properties be looked at for housing,” Ubl said. “The reason why we would initially recommend housing in that location is that through the comprehensive plan update process — and we’re not through that process completely — we’ve heard that a high priority for the community is housing.”
Ubl explained the city could potentially look at other options as well. “In many cases where the city certainly redevelops, we could entertain the possibility of seeking input from developers and what they would see in this area,” Ubl said. “Some other type of development here — we would certainly be open to that, but at this point city staff would recommend to the council that this be looked at for housing.”
In the end, the City Council would still need to decide on how it is going to approach the development of the fire station and the potential joint public safety center. The fate of the Central Fire Station property remains to be determined and is contingent on the city deciding to build the joint safety center.
