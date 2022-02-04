by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Who doesn’t like free things? Free high-quality KN95 and N95 masks are now available in Winona through state and federal programs. This includes N95s at Hy-Vee and KN95s at places such as Winona County Public Health and the St. Charles Library.
“I think it’s very important to mask up right now with a good quality mask, as we’re still seeing a high number of cases,” Winona County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Campaign Coordinator Valerie Williams said.
“We want to make sure anyone who wants to wear them … has access to them,” Winona County Health and Human Services Public Health Supervisor Melanie Tatge said.
Winona County received about 4,300 KN95s from the state, Williams said. So far, distribution has been going very well, she continued. Community members picked up 200 masks at St. Charles City Hall by Wednesday morning and over 200 from Winona County Public Health, she added. “We’re very excited people are interested and wanting the masks,” she said.
Hy-Vee has gotten N95s, though there are not quite as many of these masks available yet at local pharmacies. Hy-Vee has received one shipment to date, Store Manager Christopher Schultz said, and he does not yet know if the store will get more of the masks. Each community member may receive three masks at customer service, he said, on a first come, first serve basis. At Target/CVS, the masks are reportedly not available yet but coming soon, and the store will share more information on timing in the future, according to its phone system. N95s are not at Walmart, and it is not known if the store will receive any, Pharmacy Technician Charles Miller said. According to a list of Walgreens stores which have gotten masks so far, the Winona location has not received any.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these tight-fitting KN95 and N95 masks provide a high degree of protection against COVID. They filter particles while surgical and cloth masks catch them. They decrease the chance of being infected with COVID indoors in public by 83 percent, better than surgical masks or cloth masks, the CDC said. Those approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Healthand worn properly filter at least 95 percent of particles, according to the CDC.
The masks in Winona are just some of many being distributed throughout the state and county. In light of the Omicron variant causing a surge in cases that is only now tapering off somewhat, the U.S. government in January said it will distribute 400 million free N95s at locations including pharmacies throughout the country. In addition, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in January that the state will distribute 2.1 million free KN95s to local public health agencies and schools, among others.
Another COVID mitigation strategy is testing. Through a federal program, each U.S. household can receive four free rapid antigen tests, and they typically are sent out in seven to 12 days. “The ability to order them and have them at home so you’re ready if you start feeling symptoms that are COVID-related is a great step toward getting people to test more easily, and hopefully more often if they are feeling symptomatic,” Williams said.
KN95s are available while supplies last at Winona County Public Health at 825 Mankato Avenue, La Crescent City Hall, Goodview City Hall, Stockton City Hall, Lewiston City Hall, St. Charles City Hall and the St. Charles Library. For hours and more information, click here.
To order rapid tests, visit www.covidtests.gov. For help ordering, community members can also call 1-800-232-0233.
