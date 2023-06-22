by CHRIS ROGERS
Last night, organizers withdrew a proposal to turn the Whitewater River Valley into a national park after pushback from local residents.
Sean Macaday, a Rochester, Minn.,-based meteorologist for the TV station KIMT, led an initiative to create a Driftless National Park and Preserve. He announced on social media last night he was pulling the plan. The move comes a week after a town hall in Kellogg where numerous citizens spoke out against the plan and after a month of debate on social media. While some praised the idea, many raised concerns about the possibility of land being seized through eminent domain, restrictions being placed on farming or hunting, losing local control, and too many visitors harming the landscape. While Macaday’s plan stipulated that eminent domain would not be used and hunting and farming could continue, critics were skeptical of those promises and federal control.
The trout streams, bluffs, prairies, and springs of the Driftless Area are worthy of national recognition and protection, Macaday and The Driftless National Park Initiative wrote in a 119-page plan released in late May. A national park would preserve and share those ecosystems and bring billions of dollars in economic activity to the area over time, they argued.
The plan included four options for how large the park would be, with the smallest covering most of the Whitewater River Valley from Whitewater State Park to the Mississippi River, including the upper reaches of the North and South Forks of the Whitewater, Beaver Creek and other tributaries, as well as the Kellogg Weaver Dunes — 58,863 acres in total, with 18,906 acres of private land “to acquire.” A second option would have added East Indian Creek and Snake Creek valleys, Trout Valley, and John Latsch State Park, totaling 52,227 acres. The largest version called for expanding the park to the north all the way to the Mississippi River bottoms of Wabasha, the Cook Valley near Kellogg, and Rieck’s Lake near Alma, and as far south as Winona’s Prairie Island, the Minnesota City river bottoms, and the hills around Rollingstone. An optional addition, the Great River Bluffs Unit would have included Great River Bluffs State Park, parts of Pickwick and Cedar Valley, the Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge, Winona’s Aghaming Park, and river bottoms in Winona and Goodview.
The plan called for the highest quality ecosystems to be set aside as national parkland, while other sections would be a national preserve, which can allow for hunting and farming, organizers wrote. Large sections of the proposed park and preserve are currently state-owned wildlife management areas or part of a federal wildlife refuge, both of which are popular hunting grounds. The largest option called for acquiring 91,000 acres of private land, including scores of farms.
Creating a national park takes an act of Congress, and across the country, many proposals for national parks have been in the works for years or decades.
While some citizens lauded the plan to protect the distinctive landscape, others raised concerns about limits on ATV use and hunting and calls for acquiring private land.
“Bringing the government into control of this land and masses of public to visit this delicate habitat is the farthest thing from what is best for this area,” Alisha Mestad commented on social media.
In a statement, Macaday wrote yesterday, “After much deliberation, I have decided to rescind the Driftless National Park Proposal … I have heard [from residents] a clear message of great care for the land and their home, an interest in continuing and improving that care, and that this park proposal is not the correct way to execute that care. I still strongly believe that a Driftless National Park & Preserve is deserved and would ultimately be of great benefit to the environment and the larger Southeast Minnesota community, and that it could be done while maintaining existing usage and residence. That said, it has been made apparent to me the collateral damage continuing to push this idea could now cause.”
Eminent domain — the government’s power to forcibly purchase private land against landowners’ will — was perhaps the most sensitive subject. While Macaday stressed that eminent domain would be forbidden and selling land for the park would be voluntary, State Rep. Steve Jacob (R-Altura) — whose property was on the “to acquire” maps — said that’s not really a promise Macaday could keep. If Congress does make the area a national park, it would be up to the federal government to decide whether to use eminent domain, he noted.
“Having to worry about the park service wanting to acquire our land doesn’t make you rest easy,” said rural Altura resident Tim Ahrens, whose property would have also been an acquisition goal for the park.
Macaday pointed out several examples of how farming operations, hunting, and existing homeowners are incorporated into national preserves elsewhere in the U.S. as a model for how those ways of life could continue.
However, Ahrens said, “The problem is the proposer can put forward the vision, and he can kind of mold his vision into what he might want to see or what he thinks the community might want to see, but ultimately that would be at the discretion of Congress and then the National Park Service. So the whole region would lose a lot of its agency in terms of how to regulate, how to apply the right usage to the public and private land. It’d just be out of our control at some point.”
When it comes to local consent for state land purchases or considering crop damage in managing deer herds, “It’s been kind of an ongoing push and pull with the DNR to develop a good relationship there, trying to be good neighbors,” Jacob said. He added, “[Residents] are not happy about taking a community they have worked generations [to build], working with the state and working with the DNR, and having that taken away by the federal government.”
Jacob added, “How is inviting millions of people to a fragile ecosystem going to protect it?”
Ahrens said that he shared many of Macaday’s goals for restoring local ecosystems and valuing public land. However, he was concerned a national park would exacerbate the loss of farmland, which Ahrens sees as crucial to conservation. “I think one thing we’ve got to remember is that agriculture is essential in food and climate, and it’s a core piece of what Winona County is. While we certainly need to improve, I don’t think we should forget what a value agriculture is to our county and to our country.” Local farms are essential for local food and for keeping people on the land and in rural communities, he noted. He added, “The less farmland you have nationally, the more intensively you have to farm it.”
The existing state parks and wildlife refuge offer wonderful programs and recreational opportunities at low or no cost, Winona resident Dale Hadler said. “I don’t know that the [National] Park Service is going to add to that except to make it more expensive,” he said. Pointing to the cost of living in towns outside national parks elsewhere, he added, “This county has a problem with affordable housing, and putting a national park in, that’s going to aggravate that.”
Jacob and Ahrens often disagree on environmental and agricultural issues, but both commented on how this proposal united people across the political spectrum. “I think on all sides of politics, we really value grassroots democracy around here,” Ahrens said. “So a good plan comes from input from many voices, and I think that was kind of neglected in this case.”
Responding to a supporter who said the idea for a national park was still a great one, Macaday wrote, “Ultimately it would probably be a net benefit and something we would all be proud of. However, I believe that it would need to be a community-driven approach to proceed, and the community has been very clear that they value stewardship and the Driftless, but not through this method.”
