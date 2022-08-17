by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Repairing and upgrading existing classrooms is a big part of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) proposed referendum; however, expanding some school buildings is also a major part of the proposal. Of the $86M referendum, WAPS proposes to spend $22.8 million total on additions. District leaders say the new spaces will improve accessibility, allow for a better learning environment and make WAPS’ gyms more available to the public.
The district proposes additions at Washington-Kosicuko and Jefferson elementary schools, as well as Winona Senior High School. The additions are part of an $86 million referendum voters will be asked to approve in April. Two additions are in the first $71 million referendum question, while the addition of a gym is in the $15 million second referendum question.
Additions are proposed at Washington-Kosciusko and Jefferson elementary schools. Overall, the additions would provide space for programs now housed in the basement to be moved upstairs, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. “Things that are getting moved from where they’re currently at on the first and second floor to the new addition allow for those programming pieces down in the basements to come up to that first floor or into the new addition if that’s where it gets assigned,” she said.
At W-K, the music room is now in the basement, and it would be moved up to the first or second floor of the school, Freiheit said. Similarly, Jefferson’s art room is in the basement now, Freiheit said, and the additions would allow the school to rearrange and bring art classes upstairs. While students can now access the basement space, for some, the route may be more difficult, she said. Communications Director John Casper added that some students may have to go the long way round to take an elevator, unlike their classmates. The elevators may break down, on occasion, as well, he said.
Handicapped students may also have to take different routes at Jefferson to go outside for recess or be dropped off by the bus, Facilities and Grounds Director Mike McArdle said. If a student has an accessibility challenge, that would mean going down a driveway and on a public sidewalk instead of down steps out the back door, he said.
School Board member Steve Schild has argued that adding on to buildings when the district faces declining enrollment and low capacity projections would not be wise. He has said it would be better for the district to invest in more academic programming rather than buildings.
Asked about Schild’s arguments, McArdle said that the elevation at Jefferson, which offsets the playground from the building, means the accessibility issues could not be addressed without an addition. Casper said the capacity issues are not as prevalent at the elementary level.
At the secondary level, an addition proposed at the high school would house another gym and two locker rooms. Freiheit and Casper said the extra gym could help provide more opportunities for community use and student participation in activities. “I think from my perspective … all our facilities are really intended for our community, so not only our public school students but our community,” Freiheit said. “And so right now we are turning away people who want to use our facilities because we just don’t have enough time and space available for them.” Currently, some high school teams practice until relatively late in the evening, so by having more gym space, they could finish earlier and more time at night would be available for community groups to use the space, she said. According to a draft athletic schedule presented to WAPS’ facilities task force, some gym spaces were in use until 8 p.m.
Additionally, Casper said, some high school teams practice at the middle school, while some middle school teams practice at the elementary schools, so elementary gyms may not be open for the community, but with more gym space, it would be possible for the community to use the spaces more and for the district to offer more after school programming in the spaces. It may be hard for some students to find transportation to the school at which their team practices, as well, he said, so increasing opportunities for high school teams to practice at the high school — rather than having to find a ride to the middle school — could help increase participation, he said.
As well as the additions, the referendum calls for creating flexible learning spaces at the elementary level and the high school. These spaces would include more open space between classrooms and more doors between classrooms so students and teachers can flow more easily between larger group and small group work, Freiheit said. The space between classrooms could be used for that small group work, like putting together social studies presentations or doing a science experiment, she said. The doors slide open, she said, and she has observed some with glass, on which students can sketch out ideas. Teachers with students in the same grade could also partner up in the space, with one teaching a larger group and one teaching a smaller group, Casper said.
These changes are going to boost student engagement and help them learn in a more collaborative way, Freiheit said. “As an educator, I am very excited about what these renovations would do for our classrooms,” she added.
With the additions and remodeling, Casper said a goal is to maintain the current elementary schools. “This is all to keep these buildings where they are, to preserve these historic elementary schools that have been pillars of their neighborhoods for 80, 90 years. [It is] to keep them there but just modernize what it looks like inside — modernize and make it equitable,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.