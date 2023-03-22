Why WAPS is seeking $94M referendum

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At a recent event hosted by Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) regarding its upcoming $94 million facilities referendum, district leaders discussed their reasoning for pursuing the referendum and answered questions.
The referendum vote, taking place on April 11, includes two questions. Question one ($72.5 million) needs to pass in order for question two ($21.74 million) to pass. The first question includes remodeling classrooms at the elementary level, building additions at two elementary schools, remodeling space at the ALC to create a fitness area and remodeling the career and technical education area at WSHS. It also addresses some deferred maintenance throughout the district. The second question includes building a new gym and locker rooms at the high school, as well as remodeling current locker rooms, classrooms and the music area there.
“It comes down to flexible learning spaces, addressing accessibility in all of our spaces, the [career and technical education] upgrades for the high school, meaning the industrial tech wing of the high school will be completely renovated to meet the needs of our businesses and partnerships that we have with our community partners,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. Additions at Jefferson and W-K would provide new space for the cafeteria and student support services, she said. Renovations at those elementary schools would also move programming up from basement areas, she said. “So one of the things we know about kids going into the basement is not everyone has the mobility to get downstairs in the basement,” she said. “Plus, we just don’t think the basement is the right space for our students to learn or our teachers to teach.” Moreover, she said, renovation of space at the ALC to create a fitness space would give students an area to earn credit for PE, as they currently have to go to WSHS or elsewhere. New locker room space at the high school would create more equitable opportunities, she said, such as a better locker room for girls. The gym space would allow students to get home earlier from athletics and activities practices, she said.
Some community members have raised questions about the referendum. In a letter to the editor, a community member asked about being offered a choice to vote on maintenance needs alone. “I am not willing to vote for the high costs offered, but I would be willing to vote to maintain the buildings,” Diane Petz wrote.
The average tax impact for both questions would be $21 a month for the owner of a $200,000 home, Denzer said.
A video shown at the event highlights that the School Board unanimously accepted a community task force’s recommendation for the facility upgrades. Former School Board member Steve Schild did not vote in favor, and the vote was 6-1. The video states that the district’s buildings need to be brought up to speed for the 21st century and that education has changed over the years, so allowing teachers more flexibility with learning space would help meet students’ needs. The video states that technology in the career and technical education area is outdated, making it difficult to teach the most up to date methods.
The video adds that there is not enough gym space for all community groups who wish to use it to be able to and that there are some acoustic and space challenges in the music area at the high school, as well.
The School Board began studying how to address its facilities in 2021, Denzer noted. “We knew we needed to do something,” she said. “We do have buildings that are historical landmarks.” The district convened a task force, she explained, that considered various options, such as having different combinations of grades at different schools. The task force also toured each building, she said, and heard from various district staff members about the needs of their area. Ultimately, the task force shared a recommendation for facilities projects with the School Board, which underlies the referendum.
Denzer said the task force discussed the possibility of building a new elementary school. “ … The board talked about it, the task force talked about it, and we thought that the community had already had buildings that had closed,” she said. “And those buildings that closed caused a lot of anxiety in the community, a lot of pain, some anger. It did produce a lawsuit. That people just didn’t want any more buildings closed.” In contrast, former School Board member Steve Schild said throughout the course of the School Board’s consideration of facilities that he was concerned about investing millions in older buildings in light of historic declining enrollment and buildings being projected to be under capacity.
The district also hired a firm to survey community members about how to address facilities last year, Denzer said. She said the survey showed interest in supporting public schools. She also said 56 percent of those surveyed supported the recommendation from the task force. “So we felt like that was a good sign,” she said. The survey also included a question about opinions on building a new school, and she said 8 percent of those surveyed supported it. “So we felt like the decision that was being made was the right one for this district and not moving forward with any kind of a new building configuration,” she said.
The district is also installing geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools, Denzer noted. The board has sold about $16 million in bonds, or debt, for the projects, and recently accepted bids totaling about $25.8 million for the systems. The district’s tax consultant Ehlers estimated last fall that if the district issues more bonds, the tax impact would be $9 for the owner of a $200,000 home. The School Board previously voted to issue bonds and / or pursue other funding, such as federal grants and tax credits, to cover costs over the $16 million in bonds already issued. This funding has not yet been secured.
Election day is April 11, and early voting is open now at the district office, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on business days.
