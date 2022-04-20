Why Winona Fire wants new station

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Fire Department (WFD) has been looking into getting a new or renovated fire station since 2005. WFD Fire Chief Curt Bittle said he is open to any decision that the City Council makes, as long as a decision is made soon.
The city of Winona has been looking into multiple different options to help meet the WFD’s current needs. Two of those options are either building a multi-million-dollar combined police-fire station safety center where the current East Recreation Center (ERC) stands or extensively renovating the current WFD building.
Bittle believes that the key to the decision is the location of the building and ensuring that the WFD continues to serve the community in a safe, efficient manner. “Regardless of what the city does, if it’s a renovation or if it’s a new station, the bottom line key is we have to make sure as a city that the location of the station is in the right spot,” Bittle said in an interview.
According to Bittle, the consulting firm BKV Group did a study using over 20,000 fire emergency calls from the past 10 years to plot a suitable location for a possible new fire station, one where crews could respond to a majority of fires in the shortest amount of time. “They worked on the city’s needs for the next 50 years and possible population growth with the city,” Bittle said. “They incorporated all that into a presentation that marked the right location if we were to build new. I know there’s been discussions and talk in regard to the public safety building being done near the ERC. That actually was the second-highest-ranking spot for the projected 50 years of growth for the city.”
A new joint safety building with the police department would cost an estimated $23-26 million, according to the BKV study.
“I hate to say the stars are aligning, but with the police department finding themselves with building issues at this time and with the fire department in long need of a renovation, having a history of research on a public safety building that’s been here for near 15 years, I think it’s a very prudent move on the city to pursue that,” Bittle said. “It would absolutely be a perfect window to combine the two departments. The real long, big picture is we’d only be worried about one roof, one HVAC system.”
Bittle also explained that keeping the current fire station would require it to be completely overhauled to just meet present-day needs. Bittle gave an estimate of $2.3 million for a renovation in 2019 but said that it could cost possibly even more today to renovate the building.
“If you were to try to get this building to last another 50 years, and I’m guessing, we’d easily have to put in $6-9 million to renovate it, and that’s for a deep renovation,” Bittle said.
Bittle explained that the building currently needs to add a sprinkler system, an elevator, new water infrastructure, new electric infrastructure, and a new roof. “We could do a renovation for $2 million and throw a new roof on it and a new addition on it, but you might get 20 years I’m guessing,” Bittle said. “You’re still dealing with the same sewer, the same water, same electrical. It all depends on how deep of a renovation you do.” He continued to explain that the issue of renovation would be brought up again in 20 years.
Another more recent but long-term issue Bittle described is the studies showing many firefighters across the country could be facing elevated cancer risks due to the exposure to soot and other carcinogens on the job.
“Really the cancer end of it is the lynchpin for me,” Bittle said. “It’s my job as chief to protect the firefighters and the last thing I want to see is one of these young guys come down with cancer early just due to the exposure of job-related tasks we’re required to do daily. Having the ability to protect firefighters from the cancer risk is probably at the top of my list.”
Bittle described how the current living situation for firefighters does not allow for the proper space for maintenance, storage, or cleaning of equipment, possibly contaminating firefighters’ living quarters.
Bittle explained that many of the issues listed could be resolved by building the new joint safety center while allowing both the fire and police departments to be able to control the new space being built, allowing for many different features that are not present in the current buildings, such as better space for the fire engines to drive through and maneuver in. He also explained that as long as the city makes a decision, the WFD could continue to make it work from the current fire station.
“I’m open to anything, but I think we’re to the point now with this building that a decision needs to be made and we’re going to have to, as a city, come up with the best plan for either the fire department or both police and fire,” Bittle said. “We’re in the right spot to make a positive decision for the city currently. I’m not leaning towards the public safety building but if you were looking at this financially, this is the right time to come up with a decision one way or another.”
