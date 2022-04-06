by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) is looking into getting a new space to meet its changing needs. The WPD is looking into the idea along with the Winona Fire Department (WFD), with city officials proposing a combined police-fire station where the current East Recreation Center (ERC) stands.
The idea stems from the WPD’s need for more space, as Police Chief Tom Williams believes that the department has outgrown the current space at the Winona County Law Enforcement Center (LEC). The WPD leases the LEC building space from Winona County and shares the building with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO). While expanding in the LEC is possible, Williams believes it would be a better investment to expand in a brand new building.
According to Williams, as it stands, the police department needs space for updates that don’t fit in the current building. Williams said that includes a fume hood in the evidence room, office space for officers, more locker space for officer storage needs, garage space for police vehicles, and dedicated spaces for suspect/evidence movement.
Another concern of Williams is that many conversations could be heard by outside parties with the current layout of the department. Williams presented a scenario where conversations could be heard in and out of the current interrogation room.
Currently, the department is also using some office spaces and utility rooms as storage, leading to some areas feeling cramped or dangerous. In one instance, a space where officers store and heat their food is located within the space where officers clean their weapons, leading to possible cross-contamination. In another instance, a garage space downstairs was being used for equipment storage.
The police department will also be integrating body cameras in the future, and need to find space for them within the LEC. Williams believes that, while it is possible, it will be difficult to find a dedicated space for the cameras. “Ultimately, we’ll have to find space,” Williams said. “Each officer will be issued their own body-worn camera and will have a spare. A lot of [the need for space] is software related … We need to charge them and the equipment associated with them.”
Williams talked about a few options for how to solve the space needs. He presented solutions that ranged from remodeling the current space in the LEC to building a joint facility with the WFD.
One alternative, remodeling the building, would have to be approved by the county and likely be paid by the city to the county through higher rent payments, according to Williams. “It’s not our building to remodel and stick a lot of money into; it’s up to the county,” Williams said. He added, “Business-wise, if you make improvements to the facility, you have to pay for those improvements. How would [the county] do that? They would raise the rent.”
Williams also stated that remodeling the police department at the LEC would cost $4 million. “From an economic standpoint, it doesn’t make sense to invest that kind of money into a building you don’t own,” Williams said. “We would be better off having our own facility with [the fire department] in the public safety building and utilizing that money in that construction.”
According to Williams, the police department has spatial needs that could be fulfilled in the LEC but it would be a struggle or wouldn’t make sense. Williams pointed out that the WPD could move to the basement with renovations, but he doesn’t feel comfortable with the department being located in the basement. “The basement itself is going to take a significant amount of remodeling in order to utilize that space,” Williams continued. “Do I want my entire workforce located in the basement of a building?”
Williams believes the timing is right for a new building as the LEC lease agreement is coming up for renewal in 2024, the WFD needs a new space, and the WPD is looking to expand. The new public safety building would be able to accommodate both departments’ current and future needs. The departments would also be able to share resources, such as common and training areas, something Williams said he is unable to expand in the LEC and hopes the new building could help cover. “The funding possibilities are greater with a joint facility,” Williams added.
The estimated cost of the new public safety building located at the ERC would be anywhere from $23 million to $26 million, according to architecture firm BKV Group. The estimated cost for expanding in the LEC would be around $4 million, but the renovations would need to be in conjunction with the county’s needs, making the total cost for all LEC renovations approximately $9 million, according to Williams.
“As policing has changed, so have our needs,” Williams said. “Utilizing offices for storage space, not having a training facility on-site, the lack of secure locations … it makes it difficult, but we’ve made it work.”
