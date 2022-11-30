by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With the construction industry facing inflation, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) could soon have to weigh how inflation may affect its $86 million facilities referendum slated for April 2023. A few School Board members have noted they are keeping inflation in mind with plans for the referendum.
WAPS officials planned for the $86 million referendum to address deferred maintenance needs throughout the district, build additions at some elementary schools to address accessibility needs and create flexible learning spaces at some schools. If inflation increases costs significantly, district officials may need to decide which projects to prioritize within the $86 million figure or increase the amount of the referendum to complete all the projects.
Earlier this fall, School Board member Steve Schild said it seemed the referendum’s cost could increase substantially. “So I think we better have an honest, candid conversation with ourselves about what impact this kind of price increase would have on the referendum, if indeed this price increase would be seen in the referendum projects, as well,” he said. Schild has stated his stance against the referendum due to declining enrollment and capacity.
School Board member Michael Hanratty noted earlier this fall, “Inflation is going to have to [have] an impact in what we’re doing in the referendum.”
School Board member Jim Schul also asked earlier this fall what the impact of inflation could be on the referendum.
Other governments are facing the effects of rising construction costs. Bids for reconstructing part of South Baker Street were over budget for the city of Winona. The estimated cost was about $1.7 million, and the lowest bid was just under $2.5 million. Now, the estimated cost is about $2.5 million, and the city advertised for bids again earlier this fall. In Mankato, Minn., a new fire station was over budget by $440,000 due to factors such as inflation and supply chain challenges. The project was initially estimated to cost $9.1 million.
WAPS recently faced inflation with its work to install geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools. Bids came in millions over the district’s $16 million budget for the systems this fall, with the lowest bid being $21.5 million, so the School Board voted to either borrow more money or seek federal funding and work with a construction management company, Kraus-Anderson, to break the projects into smaller parts and receive bids for them in hopes of minimizing further cost increases.
WAPS leaders may also take that approach with the referendum. District officials are considering whether to hire Kraus-Anderson for the referendum projects, as well. The School Board will vote on Thursday on an open-ended contract that leaves open the possibility of Kraus-Anderson working on the referendum, as well as the HVAC projects. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district is committed to the referendum.
When asked earlier this month about whether it would be an option to increase the total referendum amount or decrease the number of projects completed for $86 million to address inflation, Schul did not directly respond to the questions, but said in part, “Our board has yet to discuss the referendum in light of inflation. We are currently focused on addressing the HVAC project. However, I am sure that we will address the referendum in the very near future.
“I say this because I have relied heavily on our board’s deliberative process to fuel my decision making on this matter. I think it is important that our board work together on this matter. With that said, I am putting away any motivated reasoning on this issue and wait until we address this matter together. I am determined that we fulfill the vision our community task force set before us. Inactivity is not an option for me. Our students and our community must have an upgrade in our buildings.” He noted that he felt conversations some School Board members have had with elected officials about funding for the HVAC projects could be valuable in terms of the referendum, and working with Kraus-Anderson would also be helpful with the referendum.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer declined to comment. School Board member Stephanie Smith did not respond to a request for comment.
