by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system has requested $60 million in funding as the Minnesota State Legislature considers spending a surplus of about $9.3 billion.
The funding would support a tuition freeze, mental health resources for students and workforce development programming. Winona State University, which faced about $4.4 million in budget cuts last year and cut 15 teaching positions, would receive about $1.67 million. “Closing the educational gaps and realizing the American dream are very closely intertwined,” Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in January. “Our colleges and universities are in significant need of support and resources to do the work we are asking of them and expecting of them.”
Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said in January that more funding beyond the $60 million would be valuable. “Frankly, I don’t think the system request goes far enough to reimburse those campuses on two things: one, the expenses that they incurred and continue to incur over the course of the pandemic, and two, declining enrollment,” he said.
In a recent interview, Pelowski reiterated that he would want the funding to address declining enrollment. “I would’ve pushed to reshape it,” he said of the funding request. Having campus representatives individually tell the legislature what programs are impacted by declining enrollment and how legislators could help stabilize them would be valuable, he continued. When asked if there was an amount he would want added to the $60 million to address declining enrollment, he said the only way to determine that would be to speak with campus representatives.
In contrast, some State Senate Republicans have advocated for tax cuts. “The massive surplus continues to get larger, meaning the state government is simply collecting too much money from the taxpayers. It’s time to give the money back to the people with permanent tax relief for Minnesotan workers and senior citizens,” Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said in a statement. Miller was not available for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.