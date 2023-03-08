Will MN step up Treatment Court funding?

by CESAR SALAZAR
For over 10 years, the Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) has provided drug offenders with a chance to change their lives. TCWC celebrated its latest graduate last week, while Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman recently advocated for increased state funding for treatment courts to continue rehabilitating drug offenders.
The TCWC is a program that provides an alternative to jail time by reforming non-violent drug offenders with comprehensive case plans. The program is funded mostly from state dollars, with about $89,000 providing a basis for the $100,000 yearly budget of the program, TCWC Coordinator Carin Hyter said.
Most of the remaining balance — about 11% of TCWC’s $100,000 budget — is funded by Winona County with local taxes, Sonneman told state legislators in January. Sonneman asked state legislators for more focus on funding for treatment court programs.
In previous years, the state actually funded approximately $100,000 for TCWC but has since reduced that, despite using the same formula as the state does now, according to Hyter. Hyter attributes the reduction in treatment court funding to courts’ responsibility to pay into the statewide court programs, such as the case management system, among other expenses. Hyter said of the expenses as “really hard for us.”
Hyter said the state uses a formula to determine how much funding treatment courts around the state get. While more complicated, the formula essentially takes into account the number of participants in the treatment program, the number of participants entering, and the number of participants leaving, Hyter said. She added that TCWC is actually going to be at its max capacity of 20 people this month since the program’s inception.
“Especially, as rural small courts, $89,000 per year really is not much in the grand scheme of things,” Hyter said. “I mean, it’s an incredible saving to taxpayers. It costs at least $50,000 a year to house somebody in prison, which is the fate, unfortunately, of the participants if they would not otherwise be in treatment court. So if we have 20 people in treatment court, and the average cost of prison is $50,000, that’s a million dollars per year that taxpayers would be paying. Our program only costs $89,000.”
Hyter said that the TCWC also relies on donations from the Winona Community Foundation to fund any expenses that wouldn’t be covered by the state otherwise. Another funding method is to shift funding from the surplus of other treatment courts in the state to treatment courts with a shortfall, Hyter added.
TCWC helps drug offenders rehabilitate into tax-paying, functioning members of society, such as in the case of Janna Marie Chandler, who was the program’s 45th graduate.
Chandler attested to TCWC's importance to the community. “Not only does this ultimately save taxpayers’ money, by having this program available to us, it reduces recidivism and it does so many things from the perspective of the person [in treatment court],” Chandler said. “When we’re not using, we’re not committing crimes, and in my case, scaring people … I feel like [treatment court] gives us an opportunity to be who we are and finally contribute to the community that we love and to be our best.”
Hyter said the community is also instrumental in the program’s success. “We all play an important role in supporting those in recovery in Winona County,” she said. She explained that everyone in the community is affected by drug addiction, and she continued, “Therefore, we all have a responsibility to support those who have a desire to recover. Treatment court offers a second chance at life for those who are serious about commitment and have motivation for change.”
Hyter said that donations are always appreciated for the program, and interested parties can donate through the Winona Community Foundation at tinyurl.com/TCWCDonation.
