by CHRIS ROGERS and ALEXANDRA RETTER
Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) leaders say their effort to relocate various offices and school programs to the Winona Mall would be a game-changer for the special education cooperative, which serves 12 area school districts. But whether that goal will become a reality is still up in the air as member districts vote on whether to approve the $15 million project, which will likely require property tax increases. While several districts have supported the project, including Lewiston-Altura and St. Charles, two school boards initially rejected it — Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah — and others expressed some skepticism. HVED hopes to convince those districts to approve the deal, and Executive Director Debbra Marcotte said that Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah are willing to reconsider.
HVED is a cooperative organization that provides special education services to 12 area school districts, including Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles, Wabasha-Kellogg, and Rushford-Peterson. According to HVED, the organization’s itinerant staff travel to the school districts, and to provide more intensive services, HVED also operates several facilities. The facilities include a building in Hokah, where a program for students with autism is housed; a facility in Kellogg, where a program providing behavioral services for students takes place; and the River Valley Academy Area Learning Center, which is located on the Minnesota State College Southeast’s Winona campus. HVED also has its district office in Winona.
HVED leaders want to bring its multiple offices in Hokah, Caledonia, Kellogg, and Winona under one roof at a central site in Winona — the Winona Mall. The special education cooperative has a tentative purchase agreement to buy the original mall building — the western portion of the mall that houses two restaurants, the Winona County License Center, and other businesses — for $4.2 million, according to Marcotte. HVED would spend roughly $11 million on remodeling the mall into classrooms and offices for a total cost of $15 million, which would be divided among member districts.
According to HVED, having one central site at the Winona Mall would increase the efficiency of the organization’s services by providing opportunities to recruit and retain staff members from a greater number of people and to collaborate with colleges, universities and businesses. Having one central site, according to HVED, would also cut operational costs at each current facility, reduce transportation costs of traveling to the various districts and cut costs of leasing facilities.
Marcotte said at an HVED meeting last week that some of the districts have recently remodeled their facilities. “… We need our programs like this to catch up. It’s just that simple,” she said. She added, “I don’t think we’re doing anything crazy here. We’ve looked at what we should be doing for a long time … This is the right thing to do.”
HVED Board member Ron Springer agreed. “In the time that I’ve been on the board, I don’t think the board has gone crazy on this. I think they’ve done their due diligence. I’m just not sure how else we could do it.”
For HVED to purchase the property, each of the school districts in the organization must approve a joint powers agreement (JPA), which outlines their responsibilities with the property. This week, the St. Charles, Rushford-Peterson, Lewiston-Altura and Chatfield school districts approved the agreement. The Wabasha-Kellogg School District also previously approved the agreement.
The La Crescent-Hokah and Caledonia school districts rejected the agreement. According to Marcotte, the districts may reconsider. The districts’ superintendents were not immediately available for comment.
Lewiston-Altura Superintendent Gwen Carman said, “… It’s weighing the importance of providing the best services we can for our students receiving special education services, being efficient in staffing and programming while also being thoughtful of a tax impact.”
At an HVED meeting last week, HVED Board Chair and Dover-Eyota School Board member Ron Pagel said the Dover-Eyota School Board discussed whether a new space could be built, for a slightly higher cost. He noted that building a new space would require finding a large amount of land. “My fellow board members, some of them have a pretty good concept and some of the newer ones, they have no idea what this organization provides our district,” he said. “[They wonder] ‘Well, can we do it on our own? Can we do it cheaper?’ And, you know, you start adding up some of those positions, if you can even find them, and it’s not going to happen.”
The estimated tax impact, according to consultant Ehlers, ranges from $19 for a $200,000 home in the Wabasha-Kellogg district to $35 for a $200,000 home in the Spring Grove district. In the Lewiston-Altura and St. Charles districts, the estimated tax impact for a $200,000 home is $27.
By approving the JPA, member districts commit to shouldering their portion of the $15 million cost over the next 15 years. Under the deal, HVED would enter a lease-purchase agreement with a yet-to-be-named third party — possibly a bank, Marcotte said — from which HVED would lease the mall. That would allow member districts to use their lease-levy authority to finance the project. Under state law, school districts can raise taxes without voter approval by a certain per-pupil amount for leased facilities, whereas raising taxes for a facility the districts own usually requires a referendum. School districts have $212 per pupil in lease-levy authority, plus, under legislation approved this spring, $65 per pupil for education cooperatives such as HVED. Whether member districts opt to use that lease-levy authority or some other funding source to cover their share is up to them, Marcotte said.
“If we get all our member districts to sign and if we get the JPA, our goal is to move forward with that at a pretty rapid pace,” Pagel said. Pagel described the timeline for cementing a deal as “urgent,” explaining that there are numerous steps that would need to take place before remodeling work could begin, and HVED needs to get started in order to complete remodeling in time for school next fall.
“It begs the question,” HVED Board member and La Crescent-Hokah representative Eric Morken asked at last week’s HVED meeting, “If Caledonia doesn’t come on board, what happens?”
Pagel said there are options, but said he wanted to see if Caledonia would reconsider before discussing any kind of plan B.
Similarly, Marcotte said, “I really can’t answer that question. I can’t predict the future. There are all kinds of options. I think we haven’t put any time into exploring them; we’ve been putting time and effort into getting information: how is this going to work?” She added, “We have to meet with the member districts. This is a partnership. I can’t say what would happen. No one member district can say what would happen. But this would be bringing it back to the HVED board, bringing it back to our superintendent advisory council. What would be our options? We collectively are interested in moving this forward.”
Marcotte said she is optimistic about reaching agreement with all 12 districts.
Pagel said, “Obviously, we’ve had some bumps in the road, but hopefully we’re going to answer questions, keep this thing rolling and … get this thing locked up and keep the momentum going.”
