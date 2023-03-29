by CESAR SALAZAR
As the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a general obligation bonding bill and a capital investment bill this month, the city of Winona’s requests for $26 million to fund a new public safety building and the continuation of the Riverfront Trail is nowhere to be found. Despite this, Mayor Scott Sherman believes the asks are reasonable, and that the public safety building could be funded by state bonding if the city can prove it is a regionally significant project.
The House passed two capital improvement bills: A bonding bill that would appropriate $1.5 billion and a one-time funding bill that would provide $400 million from the state’s budget surplus. While the bonding bill failed to pass and was postponed in the Senate, the one-time funding bill is currently awaiting action from the Senate. Winona’s requests are not in either of the two bills or Gov. Tim Walz’s recently revised proposal.
The two capital improvement bills would allocate a combined $14.6 million toward other cities’ public safety facilities, including $10 million for a public safety center in Hibbing, Minn., — which would house the city’s police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency operations, and other community needs — and a total of $2 million for a public safety center in Edina, Minn., which would develop a tactical training building for the area.
Winona is in the process of developing plans for either a new joint police-sheriff facility, a joint police-fire facility, a standalone police station, and/or a standalone fire station within the core of the city. In January, the city hired BKV, a consulting firm, to provide designs for the project, and the plans should be ready next month. The city in the meantime asked state legislators for $21 million — about half of the project’s estimated cost — in bonding dollars to fund the yet-to-be-decided project. The city is also seeking $5 million for the Riverfront Trail, a biking and walking path extending downriver of Levee Park.
Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) and Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), introduced legislation to fund the city’s requests for the full amount. The legislation was referred to the legislator’s respective capital investment subcommittees, and no action has taken place since February.
“In years past, I’ve been hesitant to support bonding for public safety buildings because they tend to be more local and less regionally significant; however, if other public safety projects are being considered, Winona should be too,” Miller said in an email. “Also, my understanding is that Winona’s public safety building will include some training facilities, which will have regional significance.”
The city plans for the new $42 million public safety building to house multiple agencies, which could include the Winona Police Department, the Winona Fire Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, and/or the Winona Area Ambulance Service. The Winona County Board showed they’d be willing to remain open to the idea of rehousing the sheriff’s office in a new city-owned building, but the board was wary of the cost. The city also plans to have enough space at the public safety building to serve as a regional training center for other agencies in the area, by adding classroom spaces and shooting ranges.
Sherman said the city’s requests mirror requests from other municipalities in the state, which were granted funding in previous years. He said that the city’s requests seem as reasonable as those former requests. “In general, what we’re looking at is trying to emphasize to the state legislature that there is a regional significance to our public safety here in Winona,” Sherman said. He continued, “There are potential training opportunities for the region as well.”
The state legislature has provided bonding for dozens of similar public safety centers in the past decade, with the largest amount spent this past decade occurring in 2020 with a total of $50 million going toward several different public safety facilities. In that 2020 bonding bill, the state provided $29.5 million toward the design and construction of a state emergency operations center housing the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office. The state also funded $9.5 million that same year toward the design and construction of a regional public safety center and training facility in Virginia, Minn., a city less than half the size of Winona.
The state legislature also funded $9.5 million in 2017 and $1.4 million in 2014 for the design and construction of the Health and Emergency Response Occupations Center. Another smaller public safety center was given $2 million in bond funding in 2010 to Princeton, Minn.
At $21 million, Winona is asking for nearly double what any other city has received for such projects in recent years. Sherman said that the city is being fair and showing its commitment to the project by asking for 50% of the funding from the state, as other municipalities requested 75-80% of the total funding. Sherman and Port Authority Chair Mike Cichanowski also recently testified to the House Capital Improvement committee regarding the impact of the projects on the region.
“We have preliminary figures that show that it could be a $42 million facility, and having that whittled down would be a possibility,” Sherman said. “But our ask is $21 million, so if it comes back less than that, then we’ll work with what we get.”
The legislative session will come to a close in late May, meaning a bonding bill would have to be agreed upon within the next couple of months. There is still a chance Winona's projects could succeed this year. If not, city officials have said they will try again in future years.
“The crystal ball is always fuzzy, but we do believe that our ask is appropriate and that we’re at least having those discussions with the legislators, and having the opportunity to testify to the capital improvement committee is a sign that we’re at least being considered,” Sherman said.
