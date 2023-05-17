by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) develops its budget for next year, question marks remain about how the district will use the remainder of its federal COVID relief funding and which programs and staffing funded with the money will continue.
WAPS received about $5.7 million in federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding since the pandemic. The district has about $1.8 million of the funding remaining. Of that $1.8 million, the district must spend about $342,000 by the end of this September, leaving about $1.4 million to work with in next year’s budget. That $1.4 million is less than the $1.7 million the district has spent so far this year, representing a decrease in what the district could fund in the future. Additionally, some of the funding is being proposed to go toward balancing a budget deficit.
With ESSER funding, the district started a science specialist position at the elementary level and student success coach positions to support students and families as part of a new student success department. One of the coaches is working with the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, in particular.
WAPS also put ESSER funding toward some programs it is emphasizing in its strategic plan, such as Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS). AVID is a set of teaching and learning strategies centered on reading, writing and asking questions with a goal of preparing students for post-secondary life, and MTSS centers on ways to provide students with the extra academic help or challenges they need.
This year, the district spent about $69,000 in ESSER funding for the science specialist position, about $55,000 on MTSS, about $173,000 on AVID and about $164,000 for the student success department. The district also spent $65,000 on a vehicle to complete outreach in the community, about $542,000 to support smaller class sizes and about $43,000 for counselors and social workers.
Earlier this spring, the district proposed continuing to put some ESSER funding in next year’s budget toward a science specialist position, AVID coordinating position and student success coaches, among a few other areas. WAPS Finance Director Sarah Slaby did not respond to a question about what ESSER programs would be funded in next year’s budget.
Meanwhile, the district is reviewing its departments and buildings in an operational audit to see what programs to continue and which to cut, and one tool used for screening students’ social and emotional health funded by ESSER is under consideration as a possible budget cut.
When asked about which programs funded with ESSER she would want to continue in next year’s budget, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said, “It’s not about a specific position or anything like that, but it’s ones that actually reach students in the biggest way possible … so what exactly those positions are is still unknown.” She is waiting to hear about the impact of the staffing and programs, she said. The board will likely discuss ESSER funding at its first meeting in June, she said.
These decisions come as the district faces budget challenges. The district initially projected a deficit of $2.7 million for next year’s budget. Proposed cuts and funding shifts would reduce the shortfall to about $395,000, Slaby said earlier this month.
One of the shifts Slaby proposed this month would be to use about $149,000 of ESSER funding for existing teaching positions in next year’s budget. The district has previously funded teaching positions with ESSER.
Eventually, ESSER funding will run out, requiring new funding or cuts. A few School Board members, particularly Denzer, have requested since the district first received the funding a few years ago that WAPS evaluate the staffing or programs it starts with the funding to determine whether to continue them. Continuing them would mean needing to find funding elsewhere in the budget for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.