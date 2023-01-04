Will Winona consider existing station?

by CESAR SALAZAR and CHRIS ROGERS
As Winona city leaders search for a new home for the Winona Police Department (WPD), Winona County officials hope to discuss whether the department’s current home, the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), could be renovated to meet the WPD’s needs. The County Board next Tuesday is slated to discuss a possible joint County Board-City Council meeting on the issue, and the City Council is expected to kick off its next study of possible police station locations later this month. City Manager Chad Ubl said forthcoming information about the feasibility of remodeling the LEC may determine whether the building is on the list of potential sites to be studied.
After nixing a proposal to build a police-fire station on the site of the East Recreation Center following public outcry this summer, the city is looking to conduct a second study of possible sites with consulting firm BKV, and the City Council is expected to vote on hiring BKV for that study on January 17, according to Ubl. The study will analyze already studied sites from BKV’s January 2022 report, plus new privately owned properties city officials have not yet disclosed. The city may also study the LEC.
The WPD has been needing some extra space at the police station for some time. Specifically, Police Chief Tom Williams previously said the station requires additional office space for officers, a fume hood in the evidence room, more locker space for officer storage needs, garage space for police vehicles, and dedicated spaces for suspect/evidence movement. Another space issue the police have encountered is that the lobby doesn’t provide enough privacy for citizens reporting crimes. Another concern Williams had was that if the LEC is expanded outward, parking would become an issue for the site as well.
With the replacement of the county jail, the LEC does have a significant amount of unused space in the basement, where the former jail was located, though parking nearby is limited. “The basement itself is going to take a significant amount of remodeling in order to utilize that space,” Williams continued. “Do I want my entire workforce located in the basement of a building?”
Several years ago, cost estimates showed that a simple renovation of the WPD’s portion of the LEC could cost around $4 million. A combined police and fire station was estimated in 2022 to cost $23-26 million. Williams argued that investing in a new, city-owned building would be a better use of money than renovating the older LEC, but last summer, some citizens questioned the city’s public safety building proposal, given the lower estimates for renovating the LEC.
Shortly before the November election, County Board member Chris Meyer proposed sending city officials a letter inviting them to discuss whether the LEC could meet the WPD’s needs. Meyer said she was prompted by citizens’ calls and a question at a Civic Association meeting last fall. “The opening question was, ‘Why the heck aren’t the city and the county collaborating?’” Meyer recalled. “And my response to that body and to [former Winona mayor] Jerry Miller was, ‘Is it too late?’”
Meyer continued, “If it would be less expensive overall for us, why aren’t we pursuing a joint project or trying to figure out some ideas?” She stressed, “It really is their call … If [city leaders] really have a different concept of what they want to do, that’s totally fine.”
The proposal was broadly supported by other County Board members, but they agreed to hold off on the discussion until this month, when the newly elected City Council and County Board were seated. On January 10, the County Board is expected to discuss a possible joint meeting, Interim Administrator Maureen Holte said.
In the meantime, county and city staff members have met regarding the LEC twice this fall and winter, Holte said. She explained that the county needs more information from its architects about the feasibility of renovating the LEC. Can the sturdily built walls of the former jail in the LEC basement be demolished to rearrange the space? Could an extra story be added to the building? Expert advice is needed to answer those questions, Holte said.
Ubl said he has requested that the county’s architects bring back a feasibility study of the LEC before the next City Council meeting on January 17. “We asked, specifically, if we can renovate the current LEC to meet the needs of the police department for the next 50 years,” Ubl said. “We want them to explain to us pros and cons, or if it’s even possible to do that in the current building due to the new jail.” He added that feasibility included adding a third floor to the building. He continued, “Can that be done … based on the footprint of the existing jail? Instead of staff saying, ‘We don’t think that’s feasible because of the new footprint of the jail,’ we’d like an architect to verify that for us.”
Ubl said that the city’s concern with the site is if the foundation of the building can support additional space with the existing jail in place. “If you need to do substantial rework of the existing jail or if you’re going to add space to the current LEC, then it becomes cost-prohibitive because of the footing placements and redesign of the building,” Ubl said. “Those are two options where the answer could be not feasible.”
When asked if he personally believes the city should continue to pursue the LEC option, Ubl replied, “I’m not sure I’m going to answer that in my opinion. I think it’s responsible for the city to look at any and all options that provide adequate, appropriate space for the police department to operate for the next 50 years, at a minimum.”
