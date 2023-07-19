by CHRIS ROGERS
Does Winona County want in on the city of Winona’s proposed new police station? As the Winona City Council weighs options for new police and fire stations, consultants recently shared proposals for a new facility that could house both the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) at an estimated cost of $32-$38 million. For some county officials, the cost could be a non-starter.
City consultants and staff shared those plans with the City Council in early June, and the County Board will be formally briefed on the city’s proposal on July 25.
The WPD and WCSO currently share the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), where the WPD rents its headquarters on the second floor. After WPD leaders raised concerns several years ago about cramped interview rooms and storage space and a lack of safety features, such as a fume hood for venting dangerous drug evidence, the city has been studying a new police and fire station since 2021. While the LEC has additional space available due to the creation of a new county jail, city officials have said the building is not large enough nor laid out in a way that can meet the WPD’s needs. The city’s current plans call for quadrupling the WPD’s square footage, including indoor parking for squad cars. A recent city estimate figured it would be more expensive to expand the LEC to accommodate the WPD — $39-45 million — than to build new.
The city’s latest plans propose a range of options, from housing the police and fire departments together at one facility at the Central Fire Station block to placing the fire department at the former Central school site while building a WPD station — or WPD-WCSO station — on part of a downtown block adjacent to the county courthouse.
WPD Chief Tom Williams said that the city’s architectural firm, BKV, will share options for a potential WCSO-WPD facility at the next County Board meeting. “It'll just be an informational session, purely for the board to look at the feasibility of … the police and sheriff's office either going to a completely new facility somewhere or the feasibility of remodeling the existing Law Enforcement Center to meet the needs of both the police and sheriff's office,” Williams said.
BKV representatives had previously hoped to make the presentation to the county last month and anticipated that the City Council would approve the project this month; however, that timeline seems to have been delayed slightly.
Williams said the city’s next steps on the public safety building project will depend on the county’s involvement. “We are waiting, from the city’s standpoint, to see what the county says to give us a direction … We have to see if there’d be any partnership between the county and city or not before we proceed …”
“I would need to be convinced,” Winona County Board Chair Chris Meyer said. “I have heard what the city says, and their pitch for having a heated place, the big garage, and the training [area], and the indoor gun range … That’s all fine if the city decides that’s what they want to do. I don’t see that as a priority.” Meyer said that, after borrowing $28 million for a new jail and approving a historic tax increase to fund it, she’d rather see any new spending go toward social services and prevention. “If we’re going to spend some money on something, that’s what I would like it to be, not a new police and sheriff facility,” she added.
Earlier this spring, Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the current LEC meets his department’s needs but the building needs work. “We have enough space for me but the building is old, and we have not put a lot of money into it the last few years …” he said. Noting that staying at the LEC would also cost the county money in repairs and remodeling, Ganrude added that a new building is also worth exploring, especially if there is state funding available to help pay for it.
The city received $7 million from the state legislature to help pay for acquiring property — which is not included in the cost estimates — as well as design costs — which are included. City Manager Chad Ubl said the city will seek additional state funding for construction in future years. Requests for state funding are competitive and uncertain. City officials say that by including more departments — such as the WCSO or Winona Area Ambulance Service — and providing enough training space to host agencies from across the region, Winona can make the case to state lawmakers that the facility is “regionally significant” and worthy of state funds.
At the council’s June 5 meeting, City Council member Aaron Repinski asked if the county could help split the cost of a joint WPD-WCSO station. BKV Senior Partner Bruce Schwartzman said that it would be typical for such a partner to pitch in, adding, “ … We would anticipate the county would put in their share of money …”
Asked if she would support helping to fund a new joint station, County Board member Marcia Ward started in before the question was over. “No. No. No. Because, there again, my district butts up to the city of Winona, but, really, would my district benefit from their project? … That’s a stretch,” she said.
Meyer said, “I am not really interested in the county committing to or bonding for additional money since we’ve just [had] the additional expense for the new jail. So it’s unlikely. I guess you never say never, but it’s unlikely that I would support that.”
“I just don’t see it being a logical expansion of county government,” Ward said. “I think we’ve got the space [at the LEC]. Does it need to be remodeled? Probably, but that has yet to be determined what that would cost …” She added, “Personally, I’ve never lived in a new house. I’ve always had older homes and fixed them up slowly, as I could afford it …” Similarly, the sheriff’s office needs a functional space, not necessarily a very nice, new space, she said.
Reporter Gabriel Hathaway contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.