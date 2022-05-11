Will Winona fix up Madison playground?

by CESAR SALAZAR
Two Winona citizens recently called on the city to improve the former Madison Elementary School playground. City staff said the city’s upcoming Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) will help to address the concern by reviewing needs at the city’s 14 playgrounds.
In 2019, the city purchased a piece of property at the former Madison Elementary School for $155,000 to develop into a playground in the future. The purchase was in response to citizens’ concerns about losing the school playground as the former school was converted into apartments. As of today, the city property has remained undeveloped.
When the city purchased the property, it did so with the knowledge that it wouldn’t have enough funds to purchase equipment and would have to find funding for it in the future, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. “We have not allocated dollars to the Madison playground due to other budget priorities,” he said.
One Winona citizen, Joseph Mulkey, said that the West End is in need of playgrounds. “There is currently not a city playground from Main Street to the Pelzer overpass other than a sad playground sandwiched between a chainlink fence and the brick wall of the West End Recreation Center,” he said at last week’s City Council meeting. He continued, “The city is in dire need of playgrounds and spaces and investment for our children.”
Winona citizen Aaron Loymeyer commented that the city is in need of playgrounds, as they bring the community together. “Research shows that in any community … it brings not just kids out and the benefits of play, which we know well, but it brings families out and it connects people,” he said. “Talking about an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, this may be one of those cases.”
City staff plan to evaluate playgrounds citywide. “We are completing a needs assessment of all our parks that include a playground structure,” Ubl said. He continued, “This year’s CIP will outline plans for additional park and playground improvements.”
“Our job is to assess the needs of all areas of the community and to make sure the playgrounds are safe and accessible,” Recreation Director of Facilities and Grounds Patrick Menton said.
“We recognize that the city is short of playgrounds on the West End of town so you can expect to see a proposal in next year’s budget along with other playground priorities throughout the system,” Menton said.
The CIP and annual budget will be reviewed and approved or adjusted as needed later this year by the Winona City Council. Menton said that the CIP will propose funding for all the city’s playgrounds, starting with Madison, but the playground updates are not guaranteed to be funded, as is with any other item on the CIP. City Council Members must ultimately decide what can and cannot be funded.
Menton suggested that it could cost around $120,000 to $160,000 for playground equipment and installation.
Ubl said that one possible option to pay for the playground could be through a general tax levy. Another option that was presented by citizens to the city was the option to raise funds for the equipment purchase. “Several neighborhood residents posed the question if the neighborhood could raise funds for the park,” Ubl said. “The city stated that we have several examples of where local groups have fundraised for the parks and amenities for the parks. There was not a specific group or effort started to my knowledge.”
Mulkey stated that instead of spending money on the Winona Police Department bodycams program, the city should fund park upgrades at Madison.
The current concern for city staff is long-term maintenance and the cost of replacing playground equipment. The city’s 2018 parks comprehensive plan raises the question, “Would fewer, higher-quality playgrounds, for example, better serve local youth and the city as a whole?” “We want to be clear that we are not suggesting fewer park improvements,” Ubl said. “Playground units are expensive and are costly to maintain. The plan suggests we coordinate location based on density, geographical areas, and need.”
