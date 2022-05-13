by CESAR SALAZAR
Based on data from the Minnesota State Demographic Center, state and county population growth is expected to slow down or decline in the next couple of decades. Winona County’s population is projected to decline by around 5,000 people by 2045, but Winona city officials project that the city’s population is expected to steadily grow.
In the latest Minnesota State Demographic Center projections, Winona County’s population is expected to decline from just over 50,000 today down to 44,463 in 2045. The State Demographic Center only projected for the whole county and not the city of Winona specifically.
Winona City Planner Carlos Espinosa used historical context to estimate the city’s future population. “Right now our population, we believe, is approximately 26,700,” he said. “Between now and 2045, we see our population growing to that 28,000 mark.”
“As for whether the city of Winona will grow in the future, it’s certainly possible,” Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said when asked about the city’s projection “It will depend on the availability of good jobs, affordable housing, and residents’ willingness to welcome new residents.” According to Brower, in general, discrepancies between counties' and cities' projected populations could be attributed to birth and death rates. Brower said that sometimes cities can outgrow the counties due to higher birth rates in cities versus higher death rates in counties. Brower also said that migration does not typically contribute to significant population change.
Brower said that in Winona County, deaths have outpaced births. She noted that in 2021, 501 people died while 447 people were born. Sixty-nine people migrated into the county, avoiding a net loss. If this trend continues, it will make it harder for the population to grow, according to Brower.
The latest U.S. Census found that Winona’s population in 2020 was 25,948, compared to 2010’s 27,592. City officials dispute the 2020 Census count because they believe college students were undercounted. “[The U.S. Census] was during the first wave of COVID,” Espinosa said. “When the surveys went out, we think a lot of college students may not have been in Winona. We believe the number did decline but not as much. Most recently, the American Community Survey in March estimated our current population to be 26,772. We think that’s a more accurate representation of the population.”
Either way, the city’s population peaked in 2010, and Espinosa believes that this can also be partly attributed to the declining college enrollment after the 2000s.
Brower said that declining college populations in 2020 were prevalent not just in Winona or Minnesota, but throughout the U.S. itself. Even then, Brower said that the population of college towns is harder to properly project. “College towns are always a little tricky to project,” she said. “Most of the college students aren't going to remain [in that town].”
According to Census data, Winona’s population has declined by around 1,600 in 2020 since 2010. In reference to his 2045 projections, Espinosa said, “It’s an increase from where we’re at right now of about 2,000, but really when you’re looking at it historically and you go back to 2010, we're only projecting an additional 500 people in 2045 than we already had in 2010.”
That projection conflicts with another population projection the city used for its wastewater treatment facility updates plans, which forecast a steady, non-growing population, meaning the city would need to spend less on sewer plant upgrades. Espinosa said that population is taken into account every year when city officials plan for the city’s needs, such as the treatment facility.
Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz questioned Espinosa’s projected growth numbers during a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting. She asked, “Do we understand what is generating that growth? Is it new business? I’m just curious because I’ve seen the numbers be quite stable over time.” She added, “ Just assuming that we’re going to get growth without something changing, I think, is on a bit of shaky ground.”
Many Winonans and city officials want the city to continue growing. City Council Member Steve Young said it’s an important goal at a recent City Council meeting. In the latest meetings of the city’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee subcommittees, subcommittee members believe the city could be able to attract more people to live in Winona by increasing housing availability within the city.
Census data shows that in 2019, approximately 13,203 workers commute to Winona. Based on that commuting population, subcommittees believe housing can attract more of those commuters to live in Winona.
“We have a lot of people that commute into the city of Winona and live in other places,” Espinosa said. “We also hear that it’s difficult to find a house in the city. How can we expand the options that are available for the people to live here and work here as well, and not have to not necessarily buy a house somewhere else and have to drive into Winona? Increase the amount of opportunity for people to do both: live and work here.” He continued, “There’s a lot of different things that come into play, not just affordability. It’s also the style of housing and what they may be looking for in terms of amenities … What it comes down to is we have — and it's exacerbated right now — is a low inventory of available housing.”
Espinosa said that housing availability has been a pivotal topic within the comprehensive plan subcommittees. “Housing has come up again and again, and it’s something that we really need to focus on,” he said.
Some of the possible solutions for housing suggested by city officials is changing the zoning code to allow multi-unit housing projects within the city.
“There’s a lot we can do to incentivize regulation-wise that will incentivize private redevelopment and investment in existing properties, [it’s] not necessarily something the city would need to undertake in terms of providing money across the board for increased housing choice,” Espinosa said. “Are there specific projects, such as 60 Main in downtown Winona, that the city can get involved in helping to facilitate, especially through the Port Authority Committee? Yes, but really the aim would be for the city to adjust its regulations that govern development to allow developers more options for developing on pieces of property. It’s not just for developers per se but also homeowners.”
According to Espinosa, if the population continues to decline, the city will focus on maintaining property value and increasing tourism efforts. “The more we invest in the things that matter most and the things that are unique to Winona, the better we can not only attract people to potentially live here in the future but visit and have a good time and hopefully spend some money to support our local businesses,” he said.
“Our projections show what would happen to Winona County if historical trends continue to play out,” Brower noted. “They do not account for any economic or housing development that may change migration numbers in the future.”
City officials believe that the 28,000 population goal is an achievable goal. “We think it’s a reasonable number to work with,” Espinosa said. “We do think that there are some challenges that are going to be presented, definitely with college enrollment.” He continued, “We are looking to increase the amount of housing choice and availability here as a way of counteracting some of those challenges that we may have.”
