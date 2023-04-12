by CESAR SALAZAR
WinCraft employees, Winona city officials, and community members broke the ground of WinCraft’s new distribution center in Winona last Thursday. The groundbreaking reinforced WinCraft’s commitment to Winona after being purchased by Fanatics, a much bigger sports memorabilia company, in 2020. The new distribution center would be up and running before the end of the year.
WinCraft CEO John Killen, alongside WinCraft leadership and various members of the community, talked about WinCraft’s new 147,000-square-foot high-performance distribution center during the groundbreaking ceremony. The new distribution center would serve as the company’s storage and order fulfillment facility next to its manufacturing building on Innovation Drive.
The new distribution center would be completed and open in November of this year, though Killen said construction work is ahead of schedule. Killen said that the distribution would add 25 new jobs to Winona in the first year it is open.
Killen spotlighted multiple people who led the way to WinCraft’s growth.
One man in particular, Dick Pope, served as the company’s chairman and majority shareholder and set the foundation for where the company is today. In an interview, Pope recalled a time in 1979 when the NFL threatened to take away the company’s license as the company wasn’t meeting its $2,500 quota in merchandise fees. Pope asked the league to give the company another year, he said. Today, the company brings in $3.8 million for the NFL and is one of the biggest licensees for the league, Killen said in his speech.
“It’s motivating to see all these people have support and confidence in me,” Pope said in an interview.
Killen wanted to ensure that WinCraft stayed in Winona, as the community has been a big part of the company’s identity. “You can’t just move this business anywhere,” Killen said in an interview. “You need people that understand quality, that understand how to service customers. Our people are the best at it in the country. We’ve been doing this for 62 years as a company, and we want to keep doing it here.”
“[The distribution center] solidifies the WinCraft presence here in Winona, so I’m just really excited,” Winona Community Development Director Lucy McMartin said in an interview. “It’ll be a great facility, and they’ll be able to grow in it. I think that’s great.”
Killen said that the new distribution center won’t be the cap of WinCraft’s expansion in the city. In January, the Winona Port Authority gave WinCraft an option that expires in 2027 to purchase a five-acre piece of land north of the new distribution center at a price of $55,000 per acre. Killen said as the company continues to grow, he wouldn’t be surprised if the company could possibly need another expansion within the next 5-10 years.
“Fanatics is the largest license product company in the world,” Killen said. “We’re going to have a very long run with them and grow. I would anticipate that there’ll be more growth in Winona.”
