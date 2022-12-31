by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona city officials recently approved an addition to WinCraft’s second tax increment financing (TIF) at its manufacturing site at Riverbend Industrial Park, a new $10 million distribution center to be built next to its existing plant. In turn, the new distribution center would create new jobs as well as help anchor WinCraft in Winona.
WinCraft, established in Winona in 1961, has grown into a global sports memorabilia manufacturer. In 2020, the company was purchased by Fanatics, a larger sports memorabilia manufacturer. As part of its ongoing expansion, WinCraft received two TIFs: one in 2015 and another in 2021. The TIFs allow the company to pay for part of the expansion of its factory with funds that otherwise would’ve been used to pay taxes.
WinCraft’s first TIF allowed the company to use $850,000 over nine years to pay for development of the manufacturing plant, and the second TIF dedicates $891,000 for the new distribution center through 2031. Last month, the city of Winona Port Authority and City Council approved an amendment to WinCraft’s second TIF that extended the TIF through 2033 but kept the dollar amount the same. The amendment also adjusts the size of the distribution center project, expanding from 120,000 square feet to 145,500 square feet. The project’s construction would start in 2023. WinCraft realized it could utilize more space on their plot of land, so the company wanted to use as much space as possible, according to WinCraft President John Killen.
The new distribution center would create at least 15 new jobs, but more importantly, deepen WinCraft’s investment in Winona for the long term.. “The commitment Fanatics has is longevity in Winona,” Killen said during the Port Authority meeting on December 8. “They really want to make this our home. This building project, I think, is instrumental to keeping us here.”
Even with Fanatic’s purchase, WinCraft has kept jobs in Winona, Killen explained to the Port Authority. He added that since then, WinCraft has only added jobs and has seen sales go up.
“Every time a Winona company is sold to someone out of state, it gets me a little nervous,” City Council member George Borzyskowksi said during the December 19 City Council meeting. “Is the company going to stay here? What do they have planned? But with the sale of WinCraft to Fanatics, it’s been nothing but positive. Positive for the employees there and positive for the city of Winona.”
