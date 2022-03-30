by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council approved a motion to implement a new Sunday transit service last Monday.
The new transit service would consist of adding dial-a-ride services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for a $5 fee beginning May 1.
The implementation comes from a $26,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to help establish a Sunday transit service. According to Winona City Clerk Monica Mohan, the grant would cover 80 percent of the operation costs, while the other 20 percent would be hopefully covered by the bus fare. The grant would be effective for a year before being renewed, likely for a higher amount.
The city has been working with the transit contractor, Transport3, to bring the service. “We’ve been working since last winter to amend the contract with the third party operator and that was approved recently,” Winona City Clerk Monica Mohan said. “We’re waiting on confirmation from the third-party contractor that they’ll have the staff ready by that date.”
The Sunday service would be the same dial-a-ride service riders already phone in to. Riders can schedule a ride by calling the dispatch at 507-457-6666. The service would be good for anywhere within, and two miles out of, the cities of Winona and Goodview.
“The dial-a-ride is for riders who are looking to go somewhere that’s not on the regular route,” Mohan said. “Riders can call the dispatch office and schedule their ride days in advance or on the same day. It’s preferable to have the ride scheduled ahead of time so that they can coordinate rides with other passengers.”
