Winona aims to upgrade riverboat docking

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
In 2023, 31 river cruise ships are scheduled to stop in Winona bringing more than 3,500 tourists to the Mississippi River town, according to city staff. The Winona Port Authority is looking to put $2.8 million towards improvements at Levee Park to better accommodate these boats and their passengers.
The riverfront accessibility project would see improvements for both the docking of cruise ships as well as the passengers’ transition from the riverfront to downtown. McMartin said improvements at the waterfront would include replacing the cleats and bollards, some of which have been broken off, with more heavy duty infrastructure for ships to tie off. There would also be pedestrian improvements throughout, including at the Walnut Street train crossing.
The $2.8 million for the project is planned to come from a $2.24 million Minnesota Port Development Assistance Program grant, with a 20% match from the Port Authority which equates to $560,000. Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said that while staff are still gathering cost estimates, they know it will be a big project and that more funding will potentially be needed down the road.
Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter said the cruise ships are important and contribute to the local economy. “They shop at different places in town. We know that the gift shops at the museums do well, as well as places like Bluff Country Co-op. They told us a gentleman had come in and spent $400 one day,” Mutter said. “The bus drivers who come have … over 104 nights this year that they are staying in town. So there are many ways that passengers are spending on our economy.”
Visit Winona works with the cruise lines, welcoming them at the riverfront and providing tours and an itinerary for passengers. Other groups partner with Visit Winona such as the Winona County Historical Society, which provides walking tours, and for the first time this year, Prairie Island Campground offered guided nighttime paddling. “We are very fortunate to have exceptional tour guides. So they love going on our tours. They're very knowledgeable as well, I think, just very friendly and able to answer questions. I think we have a very clean town which is very nice. They really enjoy coming here,” Mutter said.
Mutter also emphasized that many visitors enjoy Winona and say how friendly everyone is and how that reflects well on Winona and its image. “It's just great PR for our town to have all these people who might not have ever even heard of Winona or been here to come and see what a great little city we have here. They can then go back and tell family and friends or return by themselves in the future,” Mutter said.
In a proclamation at the last City Council meeting, Mayor Scott Sherman recognized American Serenade, of American Cruise Lines, had its first visit to Winona on August 28. The American Serenade will visit Winona several more times this year, along with other ships from American Cruise Lines, and the American Queen Voyage Company’s fleet of ships that will dock at the Levee every week until the middle of October. Visit Winona has a full schedule of the dockings on their website.
