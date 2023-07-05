by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The city of Winona made a step toward improving the West End’s playspace options last Wednesday when it hosted a meeting to gather public input on a design for the Madison Park playground.
This new park is located on a portion of the former Madison Elementary School site that the city purchased in 2019 for $155,000 in response to neighbors’ concerns about losing the school playground to redevelopment of the school property. In October 2022, the city budgeted $69,000 from federal COVID relief funds for development of a new playground. On June 28, Director of Recreation Facilities Patrick Menton and Jay Webber of Webber Recreation Design Inc. hosted a public meeting on the site to share design concepts and gather public input.
“This project is near and dear to my heart. I live two blocks away … so this is our closest park that we have access to,” Mayor Scott Sherman said at the meeting. Sherman went on to say that the East End of Winona has received improvements, and that he would like to see West End improvements at Lake Winona, West Recreation Center, and Madison Park. “So we're really looking to even out that east-west divide if we can. I think it's important; people on the West End really deserve it,” Sherman said.
The playground design Menton and Webber presented included a play structure for 2- to 5-year-olds, a pair of swings, and a climbing structure for 5- to 12-year-olds that featured monkey bars and other parts that encourage climbing. Also included in the plan is a pair of basketball hoops and wood chips for fall protection, which Menton and Webber agreed provides the most bang for the buck. Menton said the project’s budget and space have been limiting factors. “The $69,000 is going to just barely cover playground equipment and the two hoops,” Menton said.
Community members provided feedback and questions about the design. One Winonan asked about rubber surfacing similar to the surface at Every Child’s Dream Playground at Lake Park. Sherman said rubber surfacing is expensive and another Winonan posed concerns about how hot rubber surfacing gets. Another conversation was had about possibly moving the park’s fence along West Eighth Street closer to the sidewalk to provide more space. Some citizens said they wanted better lighting for the park as well as benches or picnic tables. Winonans also commented on changes to the playground equipment they wanted, including two more swings and a slide for the climbing structure.
One community member, Joseph Mulkey, said Winona’s West End is lacking playspaces and wants the park to be a priority for the city. “I think this is a good start of getting the neighborhood’s input and the community’s input …” he said. “Decisions are often made for people instead of by the community.”
Another community member, Sarah Callahan, described the importance of Madison Park for the neighbors, many of whom have limited yard space. “One of the reasons we wanted to have this maintained is because a lot of the houses around here do not have really big yards … so it would be nice to have a larger space for those of us that don’t have a yard,” Callahan said.
With the public’s input, Menton said two more swings will be added, totaling four, as well as a reconfiguration of the climbing structure to include a slide. Menton said he will create a few different variations and reconnect with the community for a second round of public input.
Menton said installation of the playground equipment could happen by spring 2024 at the earliest.
