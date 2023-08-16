by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Developers shared early designs for 60 Main, a prospective five-story hotel-apartment complex located at the city-owned parking lot behind the Winona 7 Cinema. The designs include development of the abandoned railyard between 60 Main and Levee Park into parking and greenspace, as well as development of the former Jefferson Pub & Grill building into a restaurant and event space.
On August 10, the city of Winona Port Authority Commission passed a resolution to work exclusively with the development team over the next 120 days on a deal to develop 60 Main. The development team includes Rivers Hospitality, the Winona Real Estate Fund, Wieser Brother Construction, and Driftless Development.
At the Port Authority meeting, developers showcased designs for 60 Main to the public for the first time. The five-story hotel-apartment complex is decorated with balconies and surrounded by 101 surface parking stalls, with an additional 31 covered ground level parking spaces for tenants. The building faces the Jefferson building across Center Street which will be renovated into a restaurant and event space, according to the development team’s latest plans.
The City Council made progress towards reclaiming the abandoned railyard that will be developed as part of 60 Main at its last meeting. After years of unsuccessful attempts to buy the land, the city is now asserting that it already owns the land and an 1886 city ordinance granted the railroad use of the property. On August 7, the council approved the first reading of the amended 1886 ordinance that would permit the continued use of the active line but not the inactive four-track railyard. Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin previously said acquisition of the railyard was critical to the 60 Main project. The abandoned railyard will be developed into greenspace and parking, according to McMartin. The second reading and final approval of the amended ordinance will occur at the City Council’s next meeting on August 21.
City Manager Chad Ubl said that UP indicated in a letter that they are willing to work with the city. According to Ubl, UP requested a fence to be built on the south side of the active track for safety, and for a transfer of ownership. “Nothing in that letter that we received this past Friday requires a change in action tonight. We'll continue to discuss these requests with UP and we'll likely return in the future with requests for funding allocation to accommodate their requests,” Ubl said.
In a statement UP confirmed they are working with the city of Winona to reach an agreement to transfer the remaining yard track to the city. UP also requested the city build a fence along the south side of the main line to enhance public safety. “The public will retain access to the riverfront at the crossings along Johnson Street, Main Street and Walnut Street. As part of the proposed agreement, the city will also take possession of the remaining rail infrastructure on the property,” UP said.
The city proposed spending $2.3 million on removing the railyard and improving access to the Mississippi riverfront at Levee Park in the 2024 capital improvements program (CIP), the city’s annual long-term spending plan. That project would include improved docking for passenger boats, as well as removal of the railyard tracks. McMartin said the details of the track removal are still being worked out, such as when the removal would happen and whether the city would compensate UP for the tracks. “We need to talk more with the railroad, but there does seem to be support for working with us on utilizing that area,” McMartin said.
City staff are also looking to expand the downtown development district for a possible future tax increment financing (TIF), a type of tax break, for 60 Main. At Monday’s Planning Commission meeting, McMartin said that expansion of the downtown development district by four blocks will be on the agenda at the next Planning Commission meeting on August 28.
One of the developers, Peter Shortridge, described his hopes to make Center Street a major park connection but said it is up to the city to work with Union Pacific Railroad (UP). “The real key is for the city to negotiate with the railroad to make sure that Center Street becomes a nice big opening, so that at least you have a pedestrian opening, instead of that little gate that shouldn’t technically even be there that everybody uses to get into the park. We're trying to make Center Street a real, major connection to the park,” Shortridge said. “But really the connection to the park, to a large degree, is just based on whatever the city is able to negotiate with the railroad … ”
