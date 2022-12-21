by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council approved on December 5 the 2023 city budget and tax levy. Winonans will see a 9.37 percent increase to the city’s tax levy, the largest increase in nearly a decade. Although city officials had hoped to reduce the 9.37 percent increase tentatively set in September, they were unable to. It is a largely status quo budget without many new programs or amenities for 2023.
The 9.37 percent tax levy increase includes both the city and the Port Authority, with the 2023 levy at $11.3 million, up from last year's levy of $10.3 million. The 9.37 percent tax levy increase doesn’t necessarily correlate with a 9.37 percent tax increase for property owners. The $11.3 million would be spread out over the entire city tax base, and changes in the tax base and individual property values affect those tax bills.
The city aimed for a status quo budget, with the budget and levy paying for essential services, city officials said. “We're still able to deliver the essential services: police, fire, street department, sewer, water ... library, senior friendship center, the inspections department,” City Council member George Borzyskowki said. “[With] the 9.3 we are able to deliver those services, we're able to clean our streets, we’re able to patch our streets and alleys, and we're able to plow the snow with it.”
“I think staff did a great job of bringing the levy down as low as they possibly could,” Mayor Scott Sherman said. “I think they tried to do that every year, and there were many different reasons this year that we had to do a little bit higher than what traditionally has been there, but I think it's important for the public to understand that to maintain the current services that the city provides, it will require a little bit higher tax levy this year.” He added, “Ultimately, what we have to do is make sure that we're maintaining the services that we've always provided to the best we can with the budget that we have, and this year, it required a 9.37 [tax levy increase] to maintain those services.”
The increased tax levy is partly due to increased costs for city expenditures. “There are lots of things that are out of our control, a lot of inflationary costs: gas, fuel, electricity,” Borzyskowksi said. “We have several buildings that we have to heat and provide power for. That plays into it with those increases in the cost of equipment, the cost of repairing equipment, insurance, and workers comp, which is always a big one. They're out of our control, and the 9.3, which I wish we could have seen less, … balances our budget for 2023. With this budget, of course, we did not take any money out of reserves to help balance it.”
“We want to maintain those same services,” Sherman said. “We can go [with a zero percent levy increase], but by doing that, we're going to be cutting something.”
“[The tax levy] provides the services that many in the community desire and are requiring us to provide,” City Manager Chad Ubl said. “Anything from public safety to quality water to the sanitary sewer to all those services that make the quality of life in Winona positive, things like recreation, library, our advocacy program. Those are things that we at least hear from the community that they desire.”
The bulk of the tax levy — almost $8 million — is going toward the city’s general fund, which includes expenses for city departments such as police and fire, public works, community development, city staff, the mayor and City Council, city commissions, and elections. The other $3 million will go to other city needs, such as the senior advocacy program, the airport, the library, the recreation department, and engineering department projects.
The city also borrowed $3.1 million for some city facility and equipment replacements and upgrades, including $334,000 for city hall and library elevators, $1.5 million for vehicles for the street and fire department, and $1 million for new HVAC for the Historic Masonic Temple Theatre. The city would be paying about $500,000 from the tax levy toward those debt payments in the 2023 budget.
The city taking on the new equipment certificates won’t significantly impact the city’s budget, as another debt from 2015 will soon be paid off, according to Ubl. The cost of the new debt payments will be balanced out by the old debt being paid off, he said.
Last year, city officials were hoping to reinstate nine staff positions that were cut from the 2022 budget. The reinstated staff positions were not a part of this year’s budget. Those cuts included a street maintenance worker, a tree crew worker, an accountant, the city’s youth and adult recreation coordinator, an economic development specialist, a police investigator, and a librarian, in addition to part-time positions.
The 2023 city budget also dedicates $550,000 for street reconstruction, up from $365,000 in 2022. In previous years, the city had spent closer to $1 million for street repairs, but an increase in city operational costs in 2022 saw the city portioning more local government aid (LGA) funds toward the operational costs and away from road work. This year, the city only saw a .4 percent increase in LGA funds. “I think continuing with our street reconstruction project is always, I would consider, a highlight of every year to continue to fund that project,” Ubl said.
City Council member Steve Young argued the city should be receiving more LGA funding to help offset the tax levy increase. “I’m amazed our recommended levy increase is as low as it is,” Young said. He continued, “LGA, which is really your tax dollars … I don’t look at that as a benevolent gift from the gods at St. Paul. It’s our money, and it’s not increasing. Yet, we’re expected to provide all these services, and we do.”
“I think it's important to understand that our citizens do expect a certain level of service, and I'm very happy that staff was able to bring [the tax levy increase] down to 9.37 and still maintain those services,” Sherman said. “So I think it was a lot of good hard work by staff to work through those, prioritize, and get it down to that level.”
The City Council voted 4-0 to approve the 2023 budget and tax levy increase, with only four council members present: Eileen Moeller, Aaron Repinksi, Sherman, and Young. Absent council members included Pam Eyden, Michelle Alexander, and Borzyskowski.
