by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona Port Authority voted last Thursday to extend for another three months its exclusive negotiations with the developers of a proposed hotel-apartment building at 60 Main Street. Some commissioners added that this fourth extension will be the last time they will vote to extend that exclusivity.
Since February 2021, the Port Authority has been in exclusive negotiations with the developers C.D. Smith Construction, Latsch Partnership, and Rivers Hospitality to develop a new mixed-use hotel-apartment-commercial building at 60 Main, which is currently a municipal parking lot. Last week, Port Authority commissioners unanimously extended those development rights until the end of June. The development team would have until then to complete a development agreement with the city.
Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said the recent extension is mostly due to city staff needing more time to meet with developers and financial consultants to crunch numbers together and find possible financial incentives for the developers. A few Port Authority commissioners expressed their frustrations with the lack of progress but still voted to extend the negotiations.
Port Authority Commissioner Laurie Lucas said she understands a number of challenges have affected the project, such as COVID-19 and increased costs, but that it’s too bad that the prime spot hasn’t seen development.
“It’s taken me a long time to decide how to vote,” Lucas said at the meeting. “I’m voting for the city because I think they’ve done what they should do, but I think if the development team doesn’t step up and own up to their part of this, then we all have to seriously consider what our next steps would be.”
Port Authority Commissioner Mike Hansen echoed Lucas’ concerns. He said this would be the last time he votes for an extension.
“It really is time that we can wash away some of the other excuses,” Hansen said at the meeting. “Somebody has a budget. Somebody knows what it’s going to cost. Somebody knows what our participation level is. I’m going to vote for this somewhat reluctantly, and I would [say] that the marketing team of these three very good firms … can make this happen. This is not a new thing for them, but at a certain point, they have to show up and make a deal.”
Port Authority Commissioner Dana Johnson attested to the challenges of developing the site, which included the magnitude of the project for the size of the property and rapidly rising interest rates. He added that the city has high expectations for the project.
Johnson also said it would be the last time he votes for an extension. “We’ll see what happens,” Johnson said. “[We’ll] see if we can get it going in the next three months. If not, we’ll start over.”
