Winona city staff will see a base pay increase for 2023 after the Winona City Council voted last Monday for a scheduled pay increase for this year and the next two years. With the increase, city officials are also looking to change the city’s seniority pay system, potentially affecting city taxes in the future.
The City Council unanimously approved the 2023-2025 City Compensation Plan, which according to city staff, would see changes to the city's base pay structure or "steps" for seniority pay. Staff said the changes amount to a 3% increase in 2023 and 2.75% in 2024 and 2025. However, some increases from 2022 to 2023 vary, ranging from a slight decrease for certain steps up to an over 9% increase for others. The reasoning for the changes is to attract and retain dedicated employees, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
The step program works by progressing city staff through a process that automatically rewards seniority with increased wages, granted the employee isn’t under review.
The entirety of the step system has been revamped. The city changed the employee seniority rates and added new steps and pay grades. The new structure adds additional levels of seniority pay for longtime employees who had reached the maximum steps under the previous structure.
With the new step structure, employees must stay longer before their wage increases, overall. Currently, staff will go up a step every 12 months, up until 96 months at step nine when they max out their seniority. The previous structure worked on a shorter time scale, with employees only needing 60 months to reach max seniority at step seven.
Despite city staff saying that the increase is equal to 3%, not all time-in-grade wage increases correlate to a 3% increase. An employee at pay grade one with 36 months of seniority would see only a 2.1% salary increase, going from $32,923 in 2022 to $33,616 in 2023. An employee at pay grade 25 with 12 months of seniority would see a 9.2% increase, going from $130,976 in 2022 to $143,156 in 2023. In contrast, a pay grade one city employee with 60 months of seniority would actually see a decrease at -0.4%, going from $36,334 in 2022 to $36,179 in 2023. However, some wage increases were closer to 3%, with a pay grade 10 employee with 36 months of seniority getting a raise of 4.2%, from $56,814 in 2022 to $59,251 in 2023. City Manager Chad Ubl was unavailable for questions on the changes.
Another change allows employees to retain seniority pay when switching jobs within the city. Previously, if an employee switched to a job with a different pay grade, the employee would have to restart at step one for that new pay grade, but with the new structure, employees would be placed in a wage-equivalent step, Ubl said at the meeting. For example, an employee promoted from step five making $34,832 at pay grade one to pay grade two would be placed under step four making $35,801.
At this time, during the annual budget process, staff will be reviewing how the staff salary increase will affect the city costs, staff told the City Council.
“We want there to be incentive and also some good feelings when you get promoted,” Ubl said at the meeting. “One of those good feelings is that while [you] get to a higher grade or higher base pay, it’s motivational … to say, ‘We’re not going to promote you and pay you less.’”
