by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) overall graduation rate increased in 2022, according to recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). The district’s graduation rate also increased in some specific areas, including for students in special education. However, for Black students, there was a decrease in the graduation rate.
WAPS’ overall graduation rate increased to 84.1% in 2022, up from 79.7% in 2021. That sets WAPS above the statewide graduation rate of 83.6% in 2022.
“We were very pleased with the progress we’ve made,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said.
WAPS’ most recent graduation rate was also greater than its 2020 graduation rate of 78.5% and its 2019 graduation rate of 74.9%.
The graduation rate at both of the district’s high schools increased. At the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), the graduation rate rose significantly from 34.4% in 2021 to 60.8% in 2022. “I do believe that the staff and the leadership continue to work on the implementation of systems that help support and monitor our students to make sure they’re staying on track for graduation,” Freiheit said of what contributed to the increase at the ALC.
At Winona Senior High School (WSHS), the graduation rate increased from 87.4% in 2021 to 90.3% in 2022.
A handful of other schools in the region that are smaller than WAPS had higher graduation rates. WAPS’ graduation rate was lower than the rate at Lewiston-Altura Public School District — 91.8%. St. Charles Public School District’s graduation rate was also higher than WAPS’ at 92.8%, as was Rushford-Peterson Public Schools’, at 100%.
While WAPS’ graduation rates increased in a number of areas, they did not increase for some students of color. WAPS’ graduation rate decreased for Black students from 69.2% in 2021 to 54.5% in 2022. The district’s graduation rate for Hispanic or Latino students increased from 80% in 2021 to 81.8% in 2022. Other student groups were too small to be included by MDE. To address the decrease for Black students, Freiheit said the district would work to ensure it has systems in place to monitor students’ progress toward graduation. The district is working with an MDE Regional Center of Excellence (RCE) at the ALC and high school, due to the ALC’s low graduation rates in the past, and, Freiheit said part of the RCE’s support is in the area of designing these systems and making sure they reach the students they need to. That could include connecting students with one of WAPS’ student success coaches who work with students and families or giving students more help during study hall, Freiheit added. She said keeping track of students’ attendance, academic progress and behavior is also important to gauge their progress toward graduation.
WAPS did experience an increase in graduation rates in other areas. For students in special education, WAPS’ graduation rate increased from 62.2% in 2021 to 68.5% in 2022. The district’s graduation rate for students who qualify for free or reduced price meals rose from 60.7% in 2021 to 72.1% in 2022.
Freiheit said WAPS has put effort into having strong core instruction for all students and tightening systems for monitoring students’ growth. The special education department has worked on strengthening students’ goals and making them reflective of learning standards in classrooms, for example, she said. Only a few district employees have access to information about who qualifies for free or reduced price meals, she said, so there are not necessarily specific systems in place for tracking qualifying students’ progress, but rather, the general systems and instruction the district is working on are in place for all students. “And I think we’ve gotten through that COVID pandemic, and now we’re starting to see the impact of the supports we put in place to make up for that loss during that time,” she added.
