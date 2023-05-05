by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Artist Alice Topness appreciated sharing her work with her community. She made pieces to share with Native Americans, in honor of her own heritage, and she also filled the home she lived in during her later years with her art. Topness passed away in March at age 85.
Topness’ friend Lyle Rustad said Topness was very gifted while also being extremely humble. “She just was a really wonderful soul … She was part Native American herself, so she had a very special place in her heart for the poverty and conditions of Native Americans across the country,” Rustad said. She would make pieces such as drums and dream catchers, and Rustad would distribute them to those living on a reservation, he said.
In addition to Topness’ love of art, Topness also was passionate about horses. She took care of horses with Gayle Goetzman Stolpa at Big Valley Ranch in the area for about a decade. Topness had two Shetland ponies, Goetzman Stolpa said, and taught one how to pull a cart. Topness also was good at engaging with others, Goetzman Stolpa said, and helped support them at the ranch. “Alice was a very humble, kind lady. I’ll always remember her fondly,” she said.
Friend of Topness Aleta Johnson initially met Topness through the ranch. She also interacted with Topness at Topness’ store, The Peddler’s Wagon, in the Winona Mall. Topness sold some of her artwork there, Johnson said. Johnson became more deeply acquainted with Topness when they were connected through a program for checking in with community members by phone. Johnson volunteered through the program to check on a community member with phone calls, and Topness was the community member the program lined Johnson up to call. “During those years, I found out Alice was a very, very, very compassionate and loving person,” she said.
Topness’ journey began on the West Coast. Johnson learned about Topness living in the area of Eureka, Calif., as a child. Topness would set traps for muskrats at lunchtime during the school day, then check them after school and use the catch to earn money to buy presents for the holidays, Johnson said.
Topness enjoyed living in St. Charles in later years, as well. Johnson said those were the happiest years of Topness’ life. She continued sharing her work while in St. Charles, Rustad said. About every door at her assisted living home was adorned with some of her work, depicting everything from buffalo to eagles and tractors, he said. “She could make anything, paint anything,” he said.
Topness’ friends are planning to start a scholarship in her honor. “She’s a special person that needs to have her legacy continue in the form of a scholarship,” Rustad said.
