by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Winona Axe and Arcade opened today, offering ax, knife and shovel throwing combined with a classic arcade to provide what owner Tim Sexton calls family fun for people of all ages.
Sexton, a resident of Eau Claire, Wis., and owner of Eau Claire Games and Arcade, first started thinking about this new venture when the owner of the Winona Mall, John Alexander, reached out to Sexton with an interest in bringing entertainment to the mall. Sexton visited the space last summer and began making plans. By the middle of January 2023, construction on the new entertainment hub began.
Winona Axe and Arcade offers 21 ax-throwing targets, over 40 classic and new arcade machines, a snack and drink bar, and large murals by Jayden Flores or “JayFlo”, an Eau Claire artist, for people to enjoy. These murals feature sprawling wooded bluffs familiar to Winona’s as well as the iconic Sugarloaf. Sexton, a disabled Marine Corp veteran, found it especially important to honor veterans with a mural of “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.”
Sexton said Winona Axe and Arcade is not a bar, though it does offer 3.2% alcohol beer, the family-friendly entertainment is Sexton’s main focus. That is something both Sexton and co-owner Mark Sultan emphasized.
“That’s what makes us strong as a business, is that the owners share a philosophy centering around a community, centering around bringing people together,” Sexton said. “And whether it be ax throwing, whether it be arcade, or just whether it be coming in and socializing with one another, you know, that's what we really stand for. That's who we are.”
One way Sexton plans to bring people together is through competition. Sexton’s goal is to make Winona Axe and Arcade a destination for ax and knife throwing leagues and competitions. To achieve this, Sexton’s store is World Axe Throwing League (WATL) and World Knife Throwing League (WKTL) affiliated. According to Sexton, Winona Axe and Arcade is also one of the largest ax throwing locations in the region with over 10,000 square feet and 21 targets, making the location well equipped for large competitions.
Additionally, on staff is Tyler Trones, the ax pro or “ax-pert”. According to Trones he has ranked in the top 100 of the WATL world league. Trones takes that professional ax throwing experience into what he does at Winona Axe and Arcade. His primary job is working with and training coaches on techniques, rules, safety, and to generally provide that ax throwing experience.
Sexton talked about how gratifying ax throwing can be, stating, “We encourage groups of people to come in because there’s nothing better than to be able to throw and stick that ax and to have that experience. It's energizing. It's a stress reliever, right? You have a bad day, come in here [and] throw some axes. Trust me, it'll go away.” Trones echoed this, stating that no one leaves work there angry.
Trones moved his family to Winona from Eau Claire to fully invest in the project. He has been integral in getting Winona Axe and Arcade off the ground. As a carpenter by trade, Trones crafted all the lanes, benches, tables, and much of the furniture. Trones’ interest in ax throwing first started on New Years 2020 when he threw his first ax, scoring a bullseye and falling in love. After that, Trones joined the Ironside Axe Club and began his ax throwing career.
Sexton is very passionate about integrating Winona Axe and Arcade with the community and contributing to it, attracting people not only to the location but to the Mall and to Winona. Part of that can be seen in how the catering is handled. Although Winona Axe and Arcade is not equipped with a kitchen, Sexton commented they are partnering with local restaurants to provide catering opportunities that customers can order.
“The plan is to continue to look at other opportunities that we can bring to this facility and into the mall,” Sexton said. “I think that people are always going to have something to look forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.