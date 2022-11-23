by CESAR SALAZAR
The world celebrated a milestone on Tuesday, November 15, as the global population reached 8 billion. Winona helped contribute to that goal, with a very minute possibility of Winona being the birthplace of the 8 billionth person alive.
Winona Health Certified Midwife Nurse Katie Duerr helped deliver a baby on November 15, saying there is a very slim possibility the baby could’ve been the 8 billionth baby alive today. “To be honest, I had no idea we were nearing that milestone, but it’s very exciting to be a part of it,” Duerr said.
The United Nations estimates there were about 134 million births worldwide in 2021, or roughly 367,000 per day. So a baby born on November 15 roughly had a 1 in 367,000 chance of being the 8 billionth person alive.
Duerr said that she became aware of the milestone after the birth. “I read the news story afterward, and I was like, ‘Wow, there was a good possibility because we did have a baby that day,’” Duerr said.
The Philippines and the Dominican Republic have both claimed they were home to the 8 billionth person. However, the U.N. has not named a symbolic 8 billionth baby as it did for the previous 5, 6, and 7 billionth persons, according to The Daily Mail.
The baby, whom the parents named Gavyn, was the only baby born that day at Winona Health. Duerr added “Who knows? Maybe we’re going to help catch the next billion.”
While the population hit 8 billion this year, the world’s population reached 7 billion 12 years ago in 2010 — a population growth of 1 billion over a decade. According to the United Nations, the world will hit its next billionth milestone in 15 years, a sign of the slowing growth rate of the global population.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) latest population tables, births declined slightly from 2015 to 2019 in Winona County with 480 births in 2015 and 467 in 2019. Winona County births slightly exceeded deaths in those years, with MDH reporting 461 deaths in 2015 and 428 in 2019.
In a broader look, Winona County has had fewer births, even from a few decades ago, with MDH reporting that the county had a total of 2,690 births from 1998-2002 and 2,403 from 2013-2017.
In Minnesota, the birth rate has remained fairly steady, with a birth rate of 12.7 per 1,000 people in 2015 and a rate of 12 per 1,000 people as of October of this year, according to MDH.
Duerr said she’s noticed a decline in births in her time working at the hospital. “It does seem like it’s been on the downslide just a little in par with what’s happening nationally,” Duerr said. She continued, “I’m hopeful that the trend will reverse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.