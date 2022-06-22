Winona celebrates, remembers Juneteenth

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Our Voices’ Juneteenth celebration returned to Windom Park for its second annual event with poetry, dancing, singing and classical music. To mark the holiday, the group also hosted an evening of discussion about the experiences of Black students at Winona Area Public Schools and U.S. schools in general, as well as a story time in which Our Voices members read to local children.
“I think it hopefully brought the community together a little bit more,” Our Voices Founder LaShara Morgan said of all the events. “I hope it’s just a start of bringing us all together as one big community.”
Juneteenth marks the day on which the last people who were enslaved in the U.S. learned they were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. This freedom arrived a few months after the end of the Civil War and about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
“I appreciate that people are learning more about it,” Morgan said. “I appreciate that people are understanding that it’s not just a part of history that Black people should celebrate; it’s American history. Slavery happened right here on American soil. And it’s not something we should shy away from. It’s something we need to talk about, because it’s everyone’s history.”
When asked what she appreciates about Juneteenth, Our Voices member Autumn Wallace said, “That Black people matter.”
Our Voices member Ahniya Morgan said she appreciated “that it’s a day where everybody can come together.”
At the celebration at the park, Our Voices members opened the event with singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Their voices swelled on the lyrics, “Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us / Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us.”
With a strong, emotional tone, Our Voices member Savannah DuBois then entreated community members to act with empathy as she read the poem “Dear White People” about love for family members who are people of color and fear for discrimination they face.
DuBois also read the poem “Our Hair,” which features themes of love and courage when urging people of color to embrace their natural hair.
Some Our Voices members also showcased their skill at dancing as a group to more up-tempo songs, such as Beyonce’s “Flawless.” Their smiles gleamed as they stepped and raised their arms to the sky in time. Their movements emulated the flow of a river on a more somber dance which reflected on the U.S. facing its history of slavery and segregation.
Wallace said dancing with her friends was fun. “I enjoyed people coming and cheering us on,” she said.
The deep tones of cellos reverberated throughout the park, as well, during performances by Our Voices members Hannah Sheridan and Ahniya Morgan. In solos and duets, they tilted their bows precisely back and forth and up and down to make classical pieces such as “Pachelbel’s Canon” come alive. Their fingers swayed slightly on the instruments’ necks in some vibrato playing and gracefully plucked at the strings in some pizzicato pieces.
“I loved hearing the crowd cheer for us, and I liked just the thrill of it,” Morgan said. “It was just nice to perform for the community.”
Next, the voice of Our Voice’s member Maliyah Reed soared powerfully over the crowd when she performed the song “Free.”
As attendees enjoyed the performances, people registered to vote at a table, children and families laughed while playing with bubble wands and community members appreciated some food hot off the barbecue.
Our Voices members concluded the event by proudly displaying some of their favorite outfits in a fashion show. As they waved at friends and family members gleefully while walking the stage, Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” played in the background.
The goal is for the celebrations and education to go on, Our Voices members said following the event.
“I hope they learned it doesn’t matter your race; you can still come together and celebrate Juneteenth and enjoy the day,” Ahniya Morgan said.
“[I hope] that they acknowledge what happened to Black people,” Wallace said.
“I hope that they are understanding that it’s a discussion that needs to be had, and that we are coming to people with a sense of, ‘Let’s come together. Let’s talk about things. Let’s not come with it in anger.’ Because we don’t hold anger. We just want to talk. We want to talk about things that have not been talked about,” LaShara Morgan said. She continued, “I hope they continue the discussion. I hope this is not just a, ‘Oh, this is a fun event,’ and then everything disappears until next year.”
