by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Port Authority is considering some of its options for the 60 Main Street project at their upcoming meeting next Thursday. The commission will discuss extending the timeline of the project as well as proposing a tax increment financing (TIF) district, essentially a tax break for the project.
Port Authority officials began working with the development team of C.D. Smith, Latsch Development, and Rivers Hospitality in February of last year, and later in August extended those negotiations until the end of June of this year. As that deadline approaches, staff would like to see another exclusive negotiations extension until the end of March 2023. Port Authority staff say that development would likely start in late fall this year and that extension is simply for planning purposes. Vice President of C.D. Smith Construction Mike Krolczyk will also provide an update on where the project is.
Port Authority staff also recommended that an interfund loan resolution be considered for the project. With this resolution, the Port Authority would keep the door open for a possible future TIF district as a way to pay for certain costs of the development of 60 Main, including up to $250,000 from the Port Authority. The qualified costs could include land acquisition, public utilities, site improvements, and administrative costs. If a TIF was approved, the Port Authority would then intend to recoup its costs with the tax increments derived from the new TIF district.
The Port Authority will discuss these possible options at its upcoming meeting. As with other public projects, the committee will hold public input hearings at a future date.
