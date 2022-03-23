by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council appointed Chad Ubl as the new city manager on Monday.
“I’m excited,” Ubl said. “As I continued to work in the parks and recreation department I really started to gravitate toward really enjoying the administrative role of my department.”
Ubl started his career in the city of Winona in 1997 in the parks and recreation department, moving his way up to becoming the community services director in 2006. In 2016, Ubl began serving as the assistant city manager. Ubl said that these positions helped him gain enjoyment and experience for his new administrative role.
“When I got more experience doing more of the administrative tasks in the park and rec department that led to more administrative duties city-wide,” Ubl said.
Ubl will face new challenges as city manager, particularly in leading the city’s budgeting process and what budget items are recommended to the City Council. “There will always be challenges,” Ubl said. “One of my main responsibilities is presenting the budget to the council, but I think there will be personnel challenges and financial challenges. A lot of the challenges will turn into opportunities for the city.”
“It would be hard to dispute Chad’s experience within the city,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said.
Sherman spoke to various members of the community as well as city staff prior to Ubl’s appointment. “Ultimately, he’s the guy who runs the show here within the city staff and that was an important part of my decision specifically to move forward with Chad as city manager,” Sherman said. “It is important that we have staff behind any decisions that we make in regards to who their boss will be.”
Ubl hopes to establish and accomplish the goals set by the comprehensive plan. “My responsibility is to carry those goals,” Ubl said. “I think the part I look forward to the most is that I’ll continue the ability to understand what’s happening in each department city-wide.”
Ubl said he also looks forward to working with other departments within the city and other local governments and organizations.
“Chad’s a solid guy, and it’s very difficult to find any fault in what he’s done over the last 20 plus years that he’s been here with the city,” Sherman said. “He knows the inner workings of the city and all the things that we’re involved in better than any other staff member that we had at the time.”
