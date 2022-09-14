by CESAR SALAZAR
Following Winona City Council approval on September 6, citizens will be able to provide comments at council meetings starting with the September 19 meeting. With some changes, the newly adopted policy outlines the rules and procedures of comments, including how Winonans can sign up to comment beginning this upcoming Friday.
Under the new Open Public Comment Session policy, Winonans will be able to sign up online to provide commentary the Friday before a Monday meeting, a departure from the original proposal of having citizens come in immediately before the meeting to sign up. Signups will begin on Friday, September 16.
Signups are planned to go live on the city’s website at 9 a.m. on Fridays and close at 3 p.m. on Mondays, but Winonans can also go to city hall to sign up in person if they’re unable to do it online. The change comes at the request of Mayor Scott Sherman, according to City Clerk Monica Hennesey Mohan.
“Originally [Mohan] had it set up so that it was an in-person sign up only at city hall or call-in,” Sherman said. “I thought it might be more accessible to the public in general if it was an online form that they could fill out.” He added, “Another reason that I thought this might be better is that way, we don't have to have a staff member there early.”
According to Mohan, the signups will continue to be on a first-come, first-served basis. The public comment session will start 20 minutes prior to the scheduled City Council meeting, which, for a regular council meeting, would be at 6:10 p.m. Speakers would then have two minutes to talk about matters related to the city and its jurisdiction, addressed only to the mayor. The council would not make any motions or actions, and the public comment session is only intended as a listening session. Public comment sessions are limited to 15 minutes, meaning about seven people will be able to comment.
The city’s public comment session differs from other boards in the region, such as Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) and the Winona County Board. During WAPS hearing sessions, commenters can sign-up immediately before the meeting starts. During County Board meetings, no signup is required.
“I’m very happy that we’re able to put this together and get it launched,” City Council member Eileen Moeller said about the new policy. She continued, “I’m really happy that this will be a part of our regular meeting structure so that we can hopefully have more transparency and accountability to the community.”
Sherman said that the policy will be “fluid” with any changes or modifications that need to be made along the way. “In general, it's something that I've been looking forward to, I think the public, in general, has been looking forward to it,” Sherman said. “It's like looking into the crystal ball, it's always fuzzy. We don't know who's going to show up or what they're going to talk about, or if anybody's going to sign up or if we will be full.”
