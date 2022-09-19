by CESAR SALAZAR
In a unanimous vote — with the exception of City Council member Aaron Repinski due to his absence — the Winona City Council voted to call off the proposal to build a police-fire-community-center at the current site of the East Rec Center (ERC). In a motion introduced by council member George Borzyskowski and seconded by council member Michelle Alexander, the council voted to essentially take the ERC site off the table in terms of building a police-fire station, while keeping the doors open to build a new community center.
"I think it's important that we have an element of common purpose and some level of broad support," City Council member Steve Young said at the meeting to the council. "If we were to consider that location, I don't think we have [it]. So I intend to support the motion so we can clear the deck and move on."
The City Council voted to also look for alternate sites for the project, with Mayor Scott Sherman asking the public to support future proposals. "Tonight I will support George's motion, but I would like to ask the community that you support us in the direction we do move with police and fire and community center," Sherman said. "This will take support from the entire council. It will take support from the community. It will take support from everyone in this city."
