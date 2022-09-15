by CESAR SALAZAR
During the upcoming Winona City Council meeting next Monday, September 19, City Council member George Borzyskowski has asked to set aside some time for the council to talk about the proposed police-fire-community-center at the East Rec Center site.
The agenda simply states, “Council Member Borzyskowski has requested time on the agenda to address the site of the proposed public safety building.”
Borzyskowski confirmed during an interview that he wants more time for the council to discuss the proposed East Rec Center (ERC) site a little more, but declined to give any other details or information about the nature of his request, stating that’s all he’ll say until Monday evening.
Under the current $40 million proposal for the project, the ERC would be demolished and a new police-fire station would be built on the site. The city is also looking to acquire St. Stan’s school to construct a new community center that would house both the ERC and Friendship Center under a new roof. A majority of commenters urged the city to reconsider the proposal during a public hearing held on July 5, citing the importance of the ERC to the community and opposition to placing a police station there.
Currently, city officials and staff have the project on pause and are waiting to hear back from St. Stan’s and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester about negotiating to sell the school, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. The diocese asked the city to postpone discussions about the acquisition and requested to continue the talks until later this month, he said.
