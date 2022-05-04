by CESAR SALAZAR
A new report from BKV Group and ISG showed Winona could be paying $38.2-42.3 million for two buildings: a joint fire-police department where the East Rec Center (ERC) stands and an adjacent new community center.
Because time ran out before the consultants’ presentation was completed on Monday, the Winona City Council is going to hear more from BKV and ISG in a future City Council meeting, but the council must ultimately decide if it wants to pursue this option. The plan is also contingent on the Diocese of Winona-Rochester selling St. Stan’s school as the proposal would demolish the school to build the community center on that property.
“I also think [BKV and ISG] should bring back the next step of this because either the council needs to decide we’re going to move forward looking at this project or we need to say we’re not going to do it so we can keep moving forward,” City Council Member Michelle Alexander said. She continued, “We need to make a statement and as part of that, I’d like there to be a plan presented for public comment periods at the ERC, here, and online so that people can start responding to this [plan]. Honestly, if we’re not going to go forward with this plan, we might as well not have the public input. That needs to be a part of the presentation so that we’re able to say that this is what we’re seriously looking at, now let’s talk about this as a community.”
“I’m not super comfortable with us pursuing the St. Stan’s property without knowing how the public feels about this plan,” City Council Member Eileen Moeller said. “This is the first time they’re seeing [the new study] and maybe we don’t have time for a public forum, but I want to at least have people see what we saw today and call us and email us.”
The new report shows that separating the community center from the joint public safety building would provide the space needed for the police and fire departments, but the community center wouldn’t be getting as much outdoor space as was included in the city’s last designs for that project.. Previously, the new community center would have gotten the whole ERC block when the design was for a standalone community center there. While the new proposed space does fit the community center’s indoor needs, such as the two gyms and activities area, the outdoor space would be missing most of its proposed outdoor recreational areas, such as the basketball courts, an amphitheater, and a community garden.
Currently, the Winona Friendship Center and the ERC have a combined estimated 24,000 square feet, and the new proposal would have approximately 29,000 square feet of indoor space, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
The report shows that the joint police and fire station would use the whole ERC block, for a proposed 69,888-square-foot station. This square footage would help meet current and future space needs for both departments and would allow for the convenience of having a shared space and roof, offsetting potential costs if the two departments were built or renovated separately, consultants said. Building the departments in the ERC block would also see emergency response times stay about the same as they are at the present, according to BKV.
City Council Member George Borzyskowski said he toured a joint public safety building in Fridley, Minn., commenting, “That was a massive complex, and we don’t need anything that big.” Instead of demolishing the current St. Stan’s school, he suggested making use of the existing school building. BKV and ISG consultants replied that could be a possible option in future proposals.
Ubl said that if the city does decide to go forward with this proposal, city staff needs to be made aware as soon as possible to begin discussions with the diocese. “We’re starting at a different starting point if [the diocese is] not interested in negotiating for that property,” Ubl said. “It’s a good idea for [city] staff coming back responding to the information received tonight and also putting together a plan for public input.”
The City Council plans on holding another pre-meeting discussion with BKV and ISG consultants in the future to discuss if the city should be going forward with this new proposal, according to Ubl. Once the council decides on what direction to go, the city can go forward with more detailed plans and outlines and funding proposals for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.