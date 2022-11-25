by CESAR SALAZAR
A Community Gardens Task Force presented a proposal for a future community garden at West Lake Park to the Winona City Council during the November 21 City Council meeting, with the idea to have gardens similar to the East Rec Center’s (ERC) community gardens. While no official council action was taken, some council members expressed their support for the idea. The city would still need to find funding for the project, and the City Council would still need to give final approval.
Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard, Citizens Environmental Quality Committee (CEQC) member Niki Ciulla, and Community Gardens Task Force member Kyle Black presented the community garden report to the council. They spotlighted the task force’s three main recommendations: Maintain the ERC community garden, establish a new community garden at West Lake Park, and look into establishing micro gardens around the city. The task force based its recommendations on a previously conducted survey on what Winonans would like to see for community gardens.
According to the task force, the idea for a new community garden stems from the popularity of the ERC community gardens. According to Howard, the ERC site’s garden plots are at capacity with a decently sized waitlist waiting to snatch up any vacant spots.
The ERC community gardens were threatened to be axed earlier this year when city officials were planning to use the entire ERC block as the new site for a joint police and fire station. Due to those plans, the CEQC and Community Garden Task Force wanted to make clear that maintaining the ERC community garden as-is was their first recommendation. The task force also wanted to ensure that a second community garden wouldn’t be replacing the ERC community garden.
Community gardens are also beneficial to the community's health, Black stated. “Folks see it as a multi-beneficial exercise or activity, both in community building and sustaining, and in one’s own personal health in physical and mental well-being,” Black said. He also explained that a community garden would help promote self-reliance and sustainability with people growing their own food.
The Community Garden Task Force recommends establishing a second garden somewhere on the west side of town. The CEQC set criteria of what amenities a future community garden site should have, such as good sun access, community accessibility, and having some source of water, Howard said. “Based on those criteria, the areas that came to the top were around Lake Park, mainly because there’s a lot of open areas, and there often are many people who are very familiar with it can get to that area quickly and easily,” Howard said. “So that led to a kind of top recommendation site of the West Lake area, off of Dacota Street and Lake Boulevard.”
Establishing a second community garden in the West End would also allow more people to garden within a walkable distance of 1-2 miles, Ciulla said. According to the community garden survey, gardeners want something less than a mile away. “If it’s too far to travel, it becomes not feasible quickly,” Ciulla said.
The presenters did not discuss how much the community gardens could cost. Previously, Howard said it could cost about $150 per garden plot to construct new gardens, similar to the ERC’s garden. No funding sources have been put in place for the gardens. However, it could be accomplished with grants and volunteer work.
A new community garden could be constructed and maintained by volunteers, just like the ERC community garden, according to Howard. “The East Rec garden that’s currently there was largely built by volunteers and staff mostly hauling cinder blocks into place and having a skid steer to dump the soil,” Howard said. “We sort of adopted that model of development that seemed to be feasible for these other sites in terms of procuring volunteer labor and not requiring a whole lot of heavy machinery, that would be well within the means.”
Ciulla talked about volunteers maintaining the community gardens. “Like all community gardens, it has to be community-led,” Ciulla said. “We wouldn’t recommend this if we didn’t feel like there was a strong community behind it and the potential for maintenance through a dedicated team of volunteers.” She continued, referencing the community garden survey, “A good number of respondents showed interest in not just maintaining their own plots, but being part of the community that supports an additional garden as a whole.”
Howard mentioned that the sites could even make use of state and federal grants to be constructed. “I think the key piece about funding is there are a number of grant opportunities that we could pursue,” Howard said. “The State Health Improvement Program grants funded the East Rec garden, and in conversations with them, they’d be happy to fund another garden; this fits very nicely with their mission. One reason we’re here today is there is a grant through the Department of Agriculture that requires submission in two months’ time, early January. That would provide $50,000 for community garden development, so it would cover the vast majority of the costs to do this, including staff time.” Howard mentioned that the Department of Agriculture grant wouldn’t require any matching funds from the city.
City Council member Eileen Moeller mentioned to the presenters that a federal grant would require the site to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). “I know that with federal grants, having accessibility is kind of a huge deal,” Moeller said. “We don’t have to figure it out right this second, but [it’s] something to consider.”
Howard said in an interview that ADA accessibility at West Lake Park could present a challenge, but that he’ll talk to his colleagues to find the best practices to make the site ADA-compliant.
City Council member Pam Eyden said she would support the initiative. “It needs to happen,” Eyden said in an interview. “People need to get outside. You get to grow your own food, and see what’s happening out there. I’m all for it, and it builds community.” She continued, explaining why she would support the proposal, “I once participated in a community garden, up in the Twin Cities. People came together around that community garden in ways that they wouldn’t have come together in any other activity.”
City Council member Aaron Repinski said he’d also be supportive of future community gardens. “I think it’d be good for our community,” Repinski said in an interview. “I’d like to personally see more gardens both on the east side and on the west side, and make sure they’re accessible for people. Make sure there's enough for everybody that wants the opportunity to do it. I think the city should back that in any way we can — if it’s financially or it’s helping with grants, or matching funds, or whatever, I’m all for it.”
Howard said the next steps for future community gardens are to go back to the Community Gardens Task Force to put together a more concrete plan, as well as prepare grants for the City Council to approve.
