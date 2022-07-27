by CESAR SALAZAR
With the current proposal to build a police-fire-community center at the East Rec Center (ERC), some Winona City Council members addressed some of the comments made by Winonans during a public input session held on July 5. An overwhelming majority of the comments presented at the meeting were opposed to this proposal and asked the city to reconsider or scrap this idea.
Council: Project in early stages
One discussion point that some City Council members presented is that the project is still in the early stages. Currently, the City Council has directed city staff to negotiate with St. Stanislaus Catholic Church to purchase St. Stan’s school, develop a contract to work with BKV and ISG for future design work, continue to research state funding for the project, and gather public input.
“I think that’s kind of where we’re going to be for a little while,” City Council member Michelle Alexander said. “These projects can take five years to come to fruition, and we’re just nowhere near making the decision about that location or any location really.”
However, if St. Stan’s agrees to sell the school, the City Council would then face several decisions: Do they proceed with the site and purchase the school? Do they pay architects to continue design work for the site?
Mayor Scott Sherman said that the current rough designs aren’t the final plans for the site.
“This is a preliminary look at whether the buildings could fit anything outside; green space, playground, outdoor play spaces, whatever it might be,” Sherman said. “Those have not been determined yet, so we need to wait for that to come before anybody makes any judgment regarding what opportunities there are on those blocks.”
City Council member Pam Eyden believes that the council might’ve jumped the gun when proposing the ERC as the optimum site for the project. “In retrospect, given the strength of the community’s response to that and their good arguments, I think we should return and look at some alternative sites,” she said.
Funding influences design, timetable
One of the primary reasons city officials looked into combining the facilities in the first place was to help secure funding for the project via state bonding. State lawmakers and city officials said the project would be more likely — though not guaranteed — to receive state funding if the facilities were combined.
City Council member George Borzyskowksi said the multi-year process to win state funding would be key because he does not support raising the funds via city tax increases. “There’s a lot of steps to go before anything financially is decided either because I know I cannot tax you $40 million to build this center,” he said.
Borzyskowski also said that the earliest the city would take action on the project could be in 2024 at the earliest. This lines up with the Minnesota Legislature’s next bonding cycle.
On the other hand, responding to citizens’ opposition to the combined facility, Eyden said, “I’m certainly willing to look at splitting them up. I don’t know if it has any more advantages. [One reason] is that it’s cost-effective to put all three together, but since they’re not all under one roof in this current plan, why can’t we separate them further at different sites?”
A police station next to rec center
One of the most discussed topics at the public hearing was concerns about having a police station next to the rec center. Many commenters stated that having the police so close to the community center and neighborhood would make many citizens uncomfortable. Some commenters also said that they don’t support the project primarily due to the police’s part in the project.
“It’s obvious to people that were there Tuesday night, they certainly did not support the project,” Borzyskowski said. “Some did not support the police.”
Borzyskowski, however, agreed with a couple of the commenters who spoke about the need for police officers and how they’re the first ones people call in an emergency. He continued, “They’re our friends and people are saying you don’t want their kids by the police? Well, that’s their thought. They certainly can have that thought, I would not debate that with them. And if you get in conflict with the police, it’s obvious you did something wrong because that police officer isn’t going to come out to my house and drag me out if I didn’t do anything wrong. They’re coming for me for a reason.”
Some commenters at the July 5 City Council meeting, such as Will Sturdivant, stated that they have had different experiences with law enforcement. “I am a 39-year-old Black man from the South who has traveled the country … and everywhere I go, this fear, this feeling, this anxious trembling, and sweating and confusion follows me when law enforcement steps into my sphere or drives behind my vehicle or passes by my walking path,” Sturdivant said at the meeting. “This feeling is endemic to communities of color and BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] folk at large. I am not special, and that is simultaneously a comforting and horrifying reality to know.” Sturdivant referenced the killing of Black people by police, such as the cases of Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.
When asked what he would tell citizens who were concerned about combining a police station and the rec center, Sherman said, “Primarily that we hear them, you know, we are understanding of their concerns. That would be about it.”
Council members: Opposition doesn’t represent ‘the full community’
A few arguments brought up by City Council members were that the public comments presented at the public hearing were not representative of everyone in the community, despite the hearing being open to everyone in the community.
Borzyskowski and Alexander said that, in addition to the hearing and online comments, they have gotten a lot of calls and emails in regard to the project, both for and against.
“I’m going to keep going out to the community and getting a broader scope of what the full community thinks,” Alexander said. “I don’t think that a whole group of people really know what we’re even talking about.” She continued, “We’ve heard from one group in the community now we need to hear from the rest.” She later added, “And then we have to have those discussions with the broader community, from the businesses to the neighborhoods that might be affected. So we can get a really broad idea of what the larger community feels about the project.”
City officials: Citizens misunderstanding plan
Some City Council members also feel that not all citizens are fully informed about the project, or that they ignored the fact there would be a brand new building to house the ERC under the current proposal.
“I think there was some misinformation and some confusion about exactly what the project was and where we were in the phase of the project because no decisions have been made,” Alexander said.
“One thing that people are really not talking about at this police-fire-community center: If this plan would go forward, it calls for a new ERC,” Borzyskowki said, referring to plans to build a new building to house the ERC and Friendship Center. “There has not been much discussion on that, even from the people that were at the hearing that night, they didn’t touch on it.”
“I know some people like [the current ERC], but my idea would be that we start fresh and give that rec center a complete new redo,” Alexander said. “Get the two gyms, make it modern, make it functional, make it environmentally friendly. That would be my ideal, but I think it’ll come down to again, if the community is happy with what they have and if they just want to add a gym, I’m OK with that too.”
Greenspace
Another topic brought up by commenters was that the ERC would lose outdoor and greenspace under the current proposal. Many commenters stated that the community gardens at the ERC are a valuable asset to the community. The currently proposed design shows a much smaller green space than what is currently at the site; the current site has half a block of green space while the new design has two significantly smaller slivers of outdoor space.
“There are opportunities there to potentially capture more green space than what was shown,” Sherman said. “We’ll look at parking and whether we really need that much parking. We’ll look at whether that street in between the two is going to need to be vacated, or if we need it for parking. I think in general, there are opportunities there for just as much green space as what we’ve had in the past, or what we have currently.”
What’s next?
Sherman, Alexander, and Borzyskowksi said they are currently waiting for the results of negotiations with St. Stan’s before they make a decision to go further with the site. There is currently no timeline or deadline for St. Stan’s parish to give a response, according to city officials.
“Regardless of location, I have to look at all the different factors and really do my best to try and make a decision not only just input at the meeting but also based on all the facts that have been presented to me and the information I have,” Sherman said when asked if he supports the current proposal. “Right now we’re in a holding pattern until we can have more discussions from St. Stan’s … We’ll reassess after those plans or discussions come to fruition.”
