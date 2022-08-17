by CESAR SALAZAR
Following an informational session on Monday, the Winona City Council is moving forward with a proposal to allow public comments at council meetings. The council is expected to vote on finalizing and approving the public comments policy on September 6, with the first comment session planned to be held during the September 19 meeting. The city is currently the only major local government in Winona that does not allow public comment as a regular part of its meetings.
The draft policy focuses on decorum and the procedure of public comments. In a previous informational session, City Council members told city staff what they envision for the policy, including having the comment period take place prior to council meetings, having a sign-up for commenters, methods of taking in the comments, and how to proceed with non-compliant or disruptive commenters.
“I reviewed a lot of different policies from many cities, school boards, and counties,” City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said at the session. She continued, “... It is quite lengthy, but we feel that it’s important to have a really good, thorough policy for you to follow so that we don’t open things up to the Wild West.” She continued, “This would be up to the mayor or whomever’s running the meeting to make sure that the participants are following all those guidelines.”
Under the draft, people wanting to speak with the council would have to arrive 20 minutes prior to council meetings in order to sign up to speak on a sign-in sheet provided at the council chambers, and each speaker would be selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Each speaker would be given a limit of two minutes to speak on matters related to the city or its jurisdiction, per the draft. The City Council would allocate a total of 15 minutes to public comments, meaning that about seven people will be able to speak before the meeting. In a normal City Council meeting, the comment period sign-up would start at 6:10 p.m.
Speakers would have to write down and state their address at the session. According to the draft, speakers must also address the mayor (or whomever is presiding over the meeting) and not council members or city staff.
Public commenters will also be able to comment via phone call or Zoom to make it accessible for commenters unable to attend in the City Council chambers. In such cases, the city would alternate between in-person and remote commenters, on a first-come-first-served basis.
Under the current draft, allowing public comment sessions doesn’t necessarily mean that the council will be open to any conversations. Mayor Scott Sherman said that he wants to ensure that he is operating legally within the restrictions at the meetings while allowing people’s voices to be heard.
In the case of a speaker who is in violation of the policy, the mayor is authorized to redirect the speaker, declare the speaker out of order, ask the speaker to cease and leave the meeting, or after continued violations, direct a law enforcement officer to remove the speaker from the forum.
City Council members Steve Young and Pam Eyden expressed concerns in regards to commenters possibly presenting misinformation or factually incorrect statements during their comment period. They also asked how the council would handle a situation like that.
“How might we handle situations where somebody is asking us questions or making comments of things that are just factually incorrect?” Young asked. He continued, “Would we respond? Would we not respond and just let it go?”
The intent of the public comments is to serve as a listening session for the City Council and not a question and answer session, City Attorney Chris Hood and City Manager Chad Ubl responded. “Generally speaking, with something like this is that you give people their opportunity to speak,” Hood said. “Move through the process, listen to what they have to say, and then … there could be follow-up after the fact, but I think the council should try to listen, not necessarily engage, ask questions, or challenge.”
Once the comment period is over, Ubl suggested, “If something is just really patently false, the council always has an opportunity during council concerns to ask staff.”
City Council Member George Borzyskowski stated that while the public comment sessions are not necessarily for engaging with the public, Winonans can always directly communicate with council members outside of the council meetings. “I can go either way on [public comments]. It doesn’t make any difference to me,” he said at the meeting. “If this is what we want, that’s fine. If this is what the people want, that’s fine, and we’ll work with it. I like [public comments] being before the meeting. I think that’s the best way to go with that.”
Sherman and City Council member Michelle Alexander also added that the policy and procedures will slowly evolve as time goes on. “We take this one and see that maybe the time limit is not correct or anything else on here is just prohibitive or not allowing for people, or something with the Zoom doesn’t work the way we need it to,” Alexander said. “I’m happy with the way it’s written.”
“I’ve always been supportive of it,” Sherman said. “I think it’s an important part — I think one of the things is, it’ll help people pay more attention to what we’re doing here at council and that’s always difficult. Regardless of how they’re getting the information … This is another opportunity for them to be, not only more informed, but more involved in what happens at the municipal level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.