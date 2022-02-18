by CHRIS ROGERS
A first step toward allowing public comment at Winona City Council meetings is up for consideration at next Tuesday’s council meeting. The City Council will vote on whether to direct city staff to look into the issue and bring back options for holding a regular public comment period.
Currently the public is only allowed to speak at City Council meetings during legally required public hearings. The Winona County Board and Winona Area Public Schools Board have allowed public comment at their meetings for years. Last summer, Mayor Scott Sherman suggested the city should do the same and council members Eileen Moeller, George Borzyskowski, and Pam Eyden have voiced their support. Moeller and Eyden pushed this winter for a formal discussion, and a recent citizen petition garnered 176 signatures. “Let’s have a pre-council meeting or whatever it takes to move this along,” Eyden said earlier this month.
“We’re moving toward that,” Sherman said on Friday. “We had to take care of a few other things along the way here, but there’s been discussion about it lately.” He continued, “I think this agenda item is just a formality directing staff to look at the options, some of the options in other communities, and what would work best for us. I am in support of public input, but I’m curious to see how other communities do it. What works well, what doesn’t work well.”
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, February 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. This meeting is open to the public.
