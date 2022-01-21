Winona, MN (55987)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.