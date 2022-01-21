by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council will consider longtime parks department head and Assistant City Manager Chad Ubl for the role of city manager, the council agreed on Tuesday.
The city manager is the city’s highest ranking employee and the only one who answers directly to the elected City Council. Ubl has served as acting city manager since the departure of former city manager Steve Sarvi last fall. In addition to leading the Parks and Recreation Department and spearheading projects such as the redesign of Levee Park and upgrades to the Masonic Temple, Ubl’s responsibilities have ranged from overseeing upkeep on all city buildings to helping lead negotiations with employee unions.
In a 6-1 vote, the City Council decided to review Ubl’s performance and interview him for the city’s top job. City Council member George Borzyskowski, who proposed that course of action, added that if the council decided not to appoint Ubl, it could solicit other candidates at that time. City Council member Eileen Moeller cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she favored opening the job to other applicants in addition to considering Ubl.
“Personally, this has been a long and ongoing discussion I’ve had with many members of the community,” Mayor Scott Sherman said. “I’ve talked to staff, and I’ve talked to Chad. I think regardless of whatever option we decide on this evening, it’s a difficult one.” He said the cost of a candidate search was a factor, as well as the impact on staff morale if the council decided not to promote from within. “There is a potential factor of maybe missing the boat on somebody who could be phenomenal,” he added.
“We’re allowing ourselves to have options, and we’ve got a process that we’re going to adopt,” City Council member Steve Young said. “And if things work out, we know where they’ll land, and if not, we can widen the search.”
While the City Council voted to “establish a process” for considering the acting city manager, at the end of the meeting, it wasn’t clear what exactly that process would be. Asked after the meeting how the details would be sorted out, Sherman said, ‘“I don’t know to be honest, but my first conversation is going to be with Deb [Beckman, human resources manager].”
During the meeting, City Council member Michelle Alexander asked that the interview process include one-on-one interviews with individual council members. One-on-one interviews would be private, whereas an interview with the full City Council must be open to the public. During its last city manager hiring process, the council did both. Asked if the city would do one or both of those options, Sherman said after the meeting, “I think a one-on-one is probably most appropriate. I think one-on-one, it allows for us to be more candid in our questioning. Maybe it allows Chad to be more open in his answers.”
Later in the week, Alexander and Sherman laid out a more detailed process. They told the Post that if Ubl wants the job, the city would solicit anonymous feedback from city staff, the City Council would meet in closed session to review Ubl’s performance, and it would then conduct an interview before deciding whether to offer him the job.
Alexander told the Post on Thursday that there would be both one-on-one interviews and a public interview with the full City Council. Describing how the city did both in 2016, she said, “I think the idea there was can we build some rapport with [the candidates] individually … Was there anything we wanted to ask them that maybe can’t be talked about publicly because they deal with some internal issues?” Then there would also be an interview with the council as a group, which would be open to the public, she added. “Everyone would get to hear what Mr. Ubl thinks is important to the community, what his vision is for the city,” she explained.
Conversely, Sherman said that it had not yet been decided whether there would be one-on-one interviews. “I personally feel like, since he is a current employee, I can talk to him whenever I want … I think if it were an external candidate that would have to be more formalized,” he said.
How are city leaders deciding these details? Alexander said she, as council president, took part in talks with Sherman, Beckman, and a city attorney to iron out the process. Sherman initially declined to comment on who was involved in the decision-making before ultimately confirming what Alexander stated. “If we have Michelle and myself on the same page, in her position as council president and my position as mayor … it’s nice to have another set of eyes on the process and the schedule,” he said.
As for the timetable, Sherman said that meetings were still being scheduled, but that city officials would aim to conduct the review and interview in the next few weeks and make a decision at or before their March 7 meeting. “I think it will be a good, fair and public process when it’s all said and done,” he added.
