by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council will discuss appointing a new city manager next Tuesday night.
Longtime parks department head and Assistant City Manager Chad Ubl has been serving as acting city manager since the City Council told former manager Steve Sarvi he could resign last October. Mayor Scott Sherman and some council members have said they’re considering promoting Ubl to fill the city’s top job long-term. Other council members said that, for a position of this level, a candidate search should be conducted.
Akin to the CEO of a company, the city manager is the highest ranking employee at the city and the only one who answers directly to the elected council. The manager oversees the city’s $58 million budget and staff of 174 employees.
“I’ve had zero discussion with staff other than if we’re going to do a search or if we’re going to stick with Chad,” Sherman told the Post last fall shortly after Sarvi’s departure.
“I’m hoping we establish our criteria [for the position] and then determine whether we need to do a search,” City Council member Steve Young said in a fall 2021 interview. “I think it’s criteria first, and then, do we need a search? Do we know this person already, and then, do we need a search?”
In an interview Friday, City Council member Eileen Moeller said she still supports conducting a search and believes Ubl would be a great candidate. “I think Chad is a phenomenal city employee, and I am so glad he is in the position right now and he’s doing a wonderful job, and I also think it’s important that we pursue all options that are open to us as an act of good faith for the employees and the citizens of the city …” she said.
The agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting says simply, “The City Council will discuss options for appointing a city manager,” but doesn’t include any information on what those options are.
Asked what the options are, Sherman said, “I don’t know that I’m allowed to disclose those yet.” He said he received an email from a city attorney with some information, but declined to comment on it, saying, “The way it was presented it looks like I shouldn’t discuss what the options are at this point.”
Moeller also declined to comment, saying she had received an email regarding the matter, but that a city attorney had advised council members “that we shouldn’t talk about it.” She said she was supportive of that, given the agenda item involves human resources issues.
Under the Minnesota Data Practices Act, information that identifies a specific employee is in some cases private, but information about hiring options generally — whether to conduct a search, post the job opening, or consider internal candidates — is not.
City Council member Pam Eyden said, “They are just the obvious options, which is to go on a search for a new city manager, as we did the last time, or look from within for a city manager.”
“I want to go for a search,” Eyden continued. “I want to put it all out on the table and treat it seriously as we did before,” she said, referring to the 2016 search to replace former city manager Judy Bodway. Eyden acknowledged that, prior to her tenure, an existing department head was appointed as manager without a search. “So it’s been done both ways,” Eyden said.
