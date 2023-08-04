by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Marijuana became legal in Minnesota on August 1, and on Monday the Winona City Council will vote on a city ordinance that would prohibit the public usage of cannabis.
The ordinance, if passed, would prohibit the usage of cannabis flower, cannabis product, lower-potency hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products in public spaces such as parks, sidewalks, alleys, streets, parking lots, school grounds, public buildings, or any other city owned property. This ordinance does not prohibit the use of cannabis in a private residence, private property that is not publicly accessible, or at an event licensed to permit on-site consumption. The penalty for violating the ordinance would be a petty misdemeanor, which doesn’t constitute a crime but is punishable by a fine of no more than $300.
Earlier this year, Governor Tim Walz signed a recreational marijuana bill into law on May 30. Under this new law, starting August 1, adults 21 years or older can possess and use certain amounts of cannabis in a private residence and in public, as well as grow cannabis plants at home. The recreational marijuana law does prohibit marijuana use at schools, correctional facilities, or places where it could be inhaled by a minor. Although possession is now legal, it won’t be until early 2025 that commercial sales will begin.
The ordinance will be presented to the City Council at its meeting on Monday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall. This meeting is open to the public. There will also be a public comment session just before the meeting at 6:10 p.m. More information on the public comment session is available at the city’s website.
