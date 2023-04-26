by CHRIS ROGERS
Call it deja vu. In 2020, the Winona City Council overruled a lower board’s denial and granted an exception to the city’s building height limits for a proposed riverfront apartment building, and last week, the council did so again for the same apartment. The 5-2 vote sparked debate about future development along the riverfront west of downtown.
The City Council’s vote on Monday allows developer Mitch Walch to build a 56.5-foot-tall, 63-unit apartment building where Riverview Drive bends to meet Second Street north of Huff Street. The normal height limit for the location’s downtown fringe zoning district is 40 feet, though it’s near downtown core zones where 75-foot-tall buildings are permitted.
Walch needed another exception — called a variance — because the variance he received in 2020 expired in late 2022 after he did not begin work on the project within two years. His request in 2020 was for 53 feet; his new application sought permission for 56.5 feet, due to a change in design for the first floor. The Board of Adjustment (BOA) voted to deny a variance in 2020 and did so again last month in a 4-1 decision. BOA members said the 63-unit apartment was too dense for an area where the city’s comprehensive plan recommends medium density and that a 16.5-foot height variance was too big of a departure from the zoning code. “It’s too much of a stretch,” BOA member Tim Breza said. BOA members also raised concerns about there not being enough off-street parking spaces; however, the proposal meets the requirements in city code for one space per unit. In 2020, the proposal also elicited some discussion of the city’s goals for orienting tall riverfront developments to preserve river views.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Planner Carlos Espinosa said the variance would allow for an extra story of apartment units. Walch pointed out the nearby tall structures, including the interstate bridge, Fastenal office, and, several blocks to the west, grain silos.
Espinosa suggested a variance might not be out of line with the spirit of the rule, saying, “The main reason for that lower maximum height [in the downtown fringe zone] is to provide a transition in height from downtown to adjacent residential neighborhoods, which is different because in this application, you do not have any residential surrounding it.” He added on the topic of density, “What I will say is that the comprehensive plan encourages medium density … in this area. It does not specifically say that only medium density is allowed in this area.”
“I think this area holds a tremendous amount of potential for the city of Winona in developing housing in the future,” City Council member Jeff Hyma said. Referring to industrially zoned riverfront land from Wilson Street to Olmstead Street, he added, “West of Benchmark all the way to the malting operation, you have some of the few vacant acres in Winona … but you have potential to start something here that may blossom into something more in terms of housing. So I think that’s a good thing. So to get things started, I’m open to some variances.” He added of the council’s 2020 approval, “To add three feet to something that was already passed once I don’t see as a big change or a big lift.”
City Council member Jerome Christenson said the building’s height matches its surroundings. “The only question I can see is whether or not this is going to be sticking up like a sore thumb, and it really isn’t; it’s going to fit in quite nicely,” he said. He added, “I don’t think there are a dozen people in town who would say we have too much housing and too much quality housing in the city, and to deny something here I think would be just the wrong thing to do.”
City Council member Pam Eyden echoed those sentiments about the need to develop more housing, while adding that she’s curious to see the aesthetics of the building design during future approval stages. “Whether it’s three feet taller or not doesn’t bother me, but the design standards are really where I’d be quite interested to see we do well with that space,” she stated.
Conversely, City Council member Steve Young shared the BOA’s concerns about density and parking. “If we’re going to bring a relatively densely populated building to a relatively small area, and then maybe have more buildings there with more residential structures [nearby in the future] … I’m not sure that that area is going to support that density primarily because of parking. There is on-street parking that is used almost every day. I see that now,” he said.
Christenson, Eyden, Hyma, Mayor Scott Sherman, and City Council member Aaron Repinski voted to grant the variance. Young and City Council member George Borzyskowski voted against it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.