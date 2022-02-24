by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council will consider allowing regular public comment at its meetings after a vote on Tuesday. Most council members voiced their support for the idea, and some highlighted the need to address potential obscene or abusive speakers. The discussion touched on the finer details of how to conduct a comment period, and the council voted unanimously to direct city staff to study the issue and present options at a future meeting.
Mayor Scott Sherman suggested adding regular public comment last summer while also raising potential pitfalls. Recently, letters to the editor, a petition signed by 179 people, and City Council members Eileen Moeller and Pam Eyden pushed the city to take up the issue.
“It’s a little more complicated than it sounds, but it’s also not that complicated either,” Winona City Attorney Chris Hood told the council. The city should think about how much time it will allot for the comment period and each speaker and set rules of decorum, he advised. “There have been some problems in the state of Minnesota and some communities … where you may have someone who comes into speak and they use obscene, profane, discriminatory language, threats of harm — those kinds of things,” Hood said. “The rules of procedure are meant to give the public some guidance on that, but also give the council some guidance, as well, as far as how do you handle someone who is not acting in good faith … someone who is trying to disrupt the meeting, trying to use language that is not protected speech.”
The Winona County Board holds public comment periods at the beginning of each meeting. Speakers are given two minutes each, and 10 minutes total is allotted for comments, a window sometimes extended at the board chair’s discretion. The county has rules of decorum and, beyond enforcing the time limit, has rarely had to invoke them. Similarly, the Winona Area Public Schools Board allows public comment at its regular meetings. Speakers must fill out a card before the meeting and are given three minutes to speak, subject to civility rules that rarely need to be enforced.
“I think [public comment] is something that I think we really need to have added to our regular meeting setup,” Moeller said. She added, “Just based on some cursory googling, most other cities in Minnesota of our size have an open public comment period, and in fact some of our other governmental bodies right here in our community have that set up, and I think we should really consider adding it.”
City Council member Michelle Alexander asked that the issue be discussed at a council working session before being brought forward for a final vote. “Part of my concern is, because we’re televised and livestreaming, that we don’t know who’s watching and what people might say and I’m not sure what the process is for stopping expletives from being shot out there or just threatening language or discriminatory conduct. That’s part of my concern, too,” she said.
“I am in support of public input at council meetings,” Sherman said. “I do want to make clear to staff that I want to see not only the legal ramifications of this … but also I’d like to see some options, like [Hood] said, templates from other communities, so we do have the opportunity to create customized public input that would meet Winona’s needs best.”
Sherman continued, referring to disruptive speakers, “Ultimately I’m the one who has to control that, and that worries me,” Sherman said. “How hard do I have to hit the gavel, and what’s my script if someone gets unruly?” He added, “Concerns that council [members] have are not unfounded. I have received death threats as mayor. There have been death threats against my children. If I have one of those people come up to the podium and start lighting us up — There are serious concerns about civility not just in Winona, but across our nation right now.” He continued, “I ask that if you come to give the council public input, that you be aware that we are humans.” Council members are all trying to serve the community, even if people disagree about how to best do that, he said.
