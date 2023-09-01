by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
On Monday, the Winona City Council will vote on whether to adopt the city’s proposed 2024 budget and a 9.5% tax levy increase. On August 29 and 30, Winona city staff presented to the City Council the 2024 recommended city budget. The budget included a $12,422,683 tax levy, a $1 million or 9.5% increase from last year. This meeting will occur at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers on the third floor of City Hall with a regularly scheduled public comment session prior to the meeting at 6:10 p.m. More information on the public comment session is available at the city’s website. The council will also approve a public hearing date on the 2024 budget and levy, tentatively scheduled for December 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.
