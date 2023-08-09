by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
At its Monday meeting, Winona City Council voted to postpone action on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the public use of newly legalized marijuana and cannabis products. At the meeting, a majority of council members said they want to regulate cannabis in a similar fashion to alcohol and tobacco, rather than banning it in all public settings.
The proposed ordinance on Monday’s agenda would have prohibited the use of cannabis flower, cannabis product, lower-potency hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products in public spaces such as parks, sidewalks, alleys, streets, parking lots, school grounds, public buildings, or any other city owned property. The ordinance would not prohibit cannabis use at a private residence, private property, or events licensed for on-site consumption. Punishment for violating the ordinance would be a petty misdemeanor, an administrative offense punishable by a fine of up to $300.
City Council member Jeff Hyma began the discussion with a motion to postpone the ordinance, stating that it is “unworkable” and “in some ways hypocritical.” Hyma pointed to perceived contradictions between the proposed cannabis ordinance and how other intoxicants, such as alcohol or tobacco, are regulated. “In my mind, it makes no sense that you should not be able to also have a THC seltzer or an edible. So I think anywhere that you're allowed to have beer or other alcohol, you should be allowed to have seltzers,” Hyma said. “Right now at Prairie Island, they have music on Saturday nights. They sell beer; they sell seltzers. So why would you pass an ordinance that now bans THC? You’ve already been doing it all summer, and it hasn’t been an issue.”
Hyma continued, stating a desire to combine smokable tobacco and cannabis in an ordinance that would allow it in the majority of places but would prohibit use at some locations, such as at playgrounds or sporting fields with mostly underage participants. “I think with some common sense we can come up with something that fits our community and provides access to it but yet also has some boundaries in the places that makes sense to have them. But not just a one size fits all, let’s ban it everywhere. I think that is untenable and unusable,” Hyma said.
Under state law, marijuana may not be used “in a location where the smoke, aerosol or vapor of a cannabis product could be inhaled by a minor.”
City Council member Aaron Repinksi brought up concerns he had heard about second-hand cannabis inhalation and how that could impact drug tests and questioned whether it would be possible to amend the ordinance later if it passed. City staff confirmed it was possible to bring an amended version of the ordinance to its second and final vote at the City Council’s next meeting.
“I really would hesitate to go at this in a piecemeal kind of way. So to pass something and then say that you're going to come back later and amend it is … piecemeal. And I'd much prefer to take a whole look at it and perhaps get some citizens involved. It's not just a legal issue, it is a social issue for our town,” City Council member Pamela Eyden said.
City Council member Steve Young voiced his concerns regarding marijuana use. “I don’t want my kids smoking marijuana … I don’t want to encourage this,” Young said. “I stand with what I'm certain is the majority of Winonans’ feeling that they're not wanting drug use and intoxicants.”
City Council member Jerome Christenson noted that marijuana use is not new and echoed Hyma’s comments about regulating cannabis, stating, “It should be brought into conformity with the ordinances that are governing other intoxicants.”
City Council member George Borzyskowski also agreed with Hyma and Christenson’s perspective on regulating cannabis. Borzyskowski pointed out that the biggest problem would be enforcing the ordinance. Hyma agreed, stating that it wouldn’t be highly enforceable but that it is important to be aspirational. “I think it's important to legislate for the majority, not penalize the majority for the bad behavior of a few,” Hyma said.
All City Council members voted to postpone action on the cannabis ordinance except Young, who voted no.
